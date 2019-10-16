St. Ignatius QB Teddye Buchanan commits to UC Davis

St. Ignatius Wildcats quarterback Teddye Buchanan (10) runs the ball against the Gonzaga Prep Bullpups in the first quarter at JB Murphy Field on Sept. 14, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

St. Ignatius two-way star Teddye Buchanan will play his college football for UC Davis, he announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound quarterback and outside linebacker chose the Aggies over offers to play linebacker from Colorado State, San Diego, Sacramento State and San Jose State.

Last season, Buchanan cracked his thumb and sprained his ACL, forcing him to play only defense. He excelled, earning First-Team All-West Catholic Athletic League honors and was named a first-team All-City defensive back by The Examiner.

As part of a two-QB system with Zachary Taylor-Smith this year, Buchanan — who turned 17 this month — has completed 72 of 111 passes for 950 yards and 10 touchdowns to only five interceptions, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt. He’s also rushed 50 times for 350 yards and seven touchdowns.

Last week alone, he had 203 passing yards, 97 rushing yards and 38 receiving yards against a St. Francis team that typically doesn’t allow more than 250 total yards of offense to entire teams.

When Buchanan hits the field for UC Davis, though, it will be on defense. He’s racked up 50 stops in six games, with 8.0 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

Buchanan and the Wildcats (4-2, 2-1 in WCAL) will next take on Bellarmine Prep at San Jose City College on Friday at 7 p.m.