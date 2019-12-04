The most striking presence on the court, though, was that of Malcolm McCray-Hill, who threw down three dunks. (Courtesy photo)

St. Ignatius opens basketball season with comfortable win

The Wildcats will face two of Eastern Washington’s best teams this weekend

The St. Ignatius Wildcats opened their basketball season with a comfortable Tuesday night victory, rolling past Oakland-Fremont 72-39 in a game that finished with a running clock before upping the degree of difficulty on their schedule tremendously in the coming weeks.

The Wildcats will face two of Eastern Washington’s best teams this weekend when they head to Spokane for the Fitz Tournament, a trip they’ll be making in conjunction with the girls’ team. In their opener, they used a 19-2 run to close the first quarter and rolled from there against an undermanned Tigers squad that’s struggled to retain players despite head coach Scot Alexander’s best efforts.

With an intensified press following a mid-first quarter timeout, St. Ignatius (1-0) hounded Fremont up and down the court to create easy turnovers and transition baskets no matter who was on the floor. The ‘Cats got a team-high 12 points from freshman King-Jhsanni Wilhite and 11 apiece from seniors Daniel Webster and Danny Ryan, with Ryan showcasing the same speed he used throughout his time on the football field in the fall. He was named the WCAL’s Receiver of the Year, and his transition from the gridiron back to the hardwood got off to a promising start.

Perhaps the most striking presence on the court, though, was that of Malcolm McCray-Hill, who threw down three dunks as the Wildcats pulled away, leading a group that often had Wilhite and a pair of sophomores, Rory Kenneally and GianCarlo Rivera, on the floor.

“They play hard and they listen,” he said of the underclassmen. “I really appreciate that, because when I came up, I didn’t respond to criticism very well.”

The Wildcats rolled even without Zach Taylor-Smith, who has yet to play after battling illness over the past weeks.

Marlo Lopez scored a game-high 25 for the Tigers, who will return to the Sunset District at the end of the month to play in the Leo LaRocca Sand Dune Classic.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Prep roundup: Lincoln wins, Riordan opens with a bang

Just Posted

Rooftop park the latest point of conflict between Muni and Central Subway contractor

Bills, bills, bills. They’re a common household headache, but on the $1.6… Continue reading

New skyscraper to rise in city’s skyline

A proposed 800-foot tower could soon rise in downtown San Francisco’s rapidly… Continue reading

Kamala Harris drops out of presidential race

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris suspended her presidential run Tuesday, according to two… Continue reading

Muni signage project now $1.5 million over budget, four years late

It isn’t just Muni’s trains that are running behind. A project to… Continue reading

SF prosecutors weigh retrial in Kate Steinle shooting

Interim DA Loftus could pass decision to incoming top prosecutor Boudin

Most Read