St. Ignatius freshman Chloe Hudson displays her medal from finishing fifth in the seeded high jump at the Arcadia Invitational on Saturday, April 6, 2019. (Courtesy / Aldo Congi)

SF Preps Track: St. Ignatius jumpers, MC’s Wallenstrom come home with hardware after Arcadia Invitational

St. Ignatius jumpers Chloe Hudson, Megan Ronan and Clem Thompson take home top-10 finishes

The St. Ignatius jumps squad had a banner weekend at the prestigious Acradia meet in Southern California, featuring 730 schools from 31 different states, in front of a crowd that reached upwards of 7,500.

In the day portion of the meet on Saturday, senior boys’ jumper Clem Thompson took fifth in the seeded long jump with a leap of 21-6 3/4 (which was good for ninth overall). Meanwhile, freshman girls’ jumper Chloe Hudson took fifth in the high jump, popping a 5-3 jump in the seeded event. Her height would have tied her for eighth in the invitational portion of the meet, held on Saturday night.

In the night portion of the meet — the Arcadia Invitational, featuring some of the top young track athletes in the nation — Wildcats sophomore Megan Ronan took seventh in the long jump with a season-best 18-5.

Other local finishers included Marin Catholic junior Lyle Rumon, who finished fourth in the men’s 3200-meter rated race with a 9:14.59, and Marin Catholic’s star sophomore Samantha Wallenstrom, who clocked a 4:58.4 in the women’s seeded mile, good for third. Her time would have been good for eighth in the women’s invitational running of the event, and third in the open iteration of the race.

Previous story
SF Preps Baseball: Stuart Hall, Mission making moves with wins

Just Posted

With Hennessy retiring, Miyamoto jumps into SF sheriff’s race

The chief deputy sheriff is the first major candidate in the running

Cost to move city agencies out of Hall of Justice going up

Office space leases part of long term replacement plans that include land purchase next to courthouse

Lawsuit seeking to block bridge toll hike fails

The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association sued in July to block Regional Measure 3

Bay Area parents, Hollywood actress agree to plead guilty in college admissions scheme

Consultant William “Rick” Singer helped falsify college entrance exam results, bribe coaches

Warriors close out 47 years at Oracle by blasting Clippers in throwback uniforms

Stephen Curry gives a vintage performance in vintage uniforms in regular-season Oracle finale

Most Read