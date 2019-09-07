St. Ignatius edged in final moments by Sacred Heart Prep

Wildcats fall to 1-1 as revenge tour experiences slight hiccup on the road in Atherton

The St. Ignatius revenge tour hit a bit of a snag on Saturday.

With all eight of the teams that beat them last season on the schedule for 2019, the Wildcats had already dispatched Palo Alto in an exciting opener. On Saturday, they faced the team that knocked them out of the Central Coast Section regional quarterfinals in 2018: Sacred Heart Prep.

Despite leading for much of the afternoon, though, St. Ignatius couldn’t finish, as the Gators scored with 76 seconds to go, picked off the first play of the ensuing Wildcats drive and kneeled out the clock to deal St. Ignatius a 28-21 road loss.

The Wildcats to both the air and the ground on its opening drive, marching 80 yards on eight plays, with a 44-yard catch by senior receiver Danny Ryan setting up a four-yard touchdown run by Joe Celentano with 9:06 left in the first quarter.

The Gators answered right back, starting their first drive of the second quarter at the Wildcats’ 33 and finishing with a three-yard touchdown run. St. Ignatius went no-huddle with time winding down in the first half, with Teddye Buchanan breaking outside contain to scamper down to the three-yard line, then scoring on a QB draw with 1:55 to go before halftime.

Buchanan blocked a punt coming out of the locker room, giving the Wildcats the ball at their own 40, but St. Ignatius went three-and-out. It would prove to be costly. Sacred Heart Prep came out with a 40-yard double-reverse by Dante Cacchione to flip the field, and after the Wildcats were able to stone the Gators on two straight tries from the one-yard line, Sacred Heart Prep finally punched it in with a one-yard run by Thomas Hardy to tie the game with 4:28 to go in the third quarter.

Ryan made himself a factor once again, making a leaping grab at the Gators’ 30, then taking a pass up the middle to convert on fourth-and-five just before the third quarter expired. At the start of the fourth, Buchanan rolled right to find a wide open Ryan for the two-yard TD pass, giving Ryan nine grabs for 113 yards, and putting the Wildcats up, 21-14.

St. Ignatius recovered a pooch kick, but couldn’t capitalize. The Gators started at the Wildcats’ 29, hit a middle screen down to the 18 and finally punched it in on a quick-out from the eight, with Sacred Heart Prep quarterback Teddy Purcell hitting tight end J.P. Frimel to tie things up with 5:49 to go.

The Wildcats’ next drive fizzled, and the Gators drove, tearing off a big run to the St. Ignatius 12. From there, Sacred Heart Prep scored in short order, as running back Tevita Moimoi scored from two yards out for the go-ahead score with 76 seconds left in the game. He finished with 29 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

The Wildats play at home next Saturday at 3 p.m., hosting Gonzaga Prep of Washington. The Bull Pups beat St. Ignatius 42-37 last season.

Previous story
Yusmeiro Petit rejoins Athletics after passing of father
Next story
Kwon Alexander brings legendary intensity in return to Tampa

Just Posted

Chinese residents fear they’re targeted by criminals. But city data shows it’s the black community that bears the brunt of crime.

For months now, The City’s Chinese community has voiced fear that they’re… Continue reading

No traffic, no problems: Chase Center’s transit push strikes sweet note for Metallica concert

Traffic? What traffic? Metallica fans by the thousands flooded Chase Center arena’s… Continue reading

S&M2 opens Chase Center with grandeur

Metallica, San Francisco Symphony reunite in big show

Sordid details emerge in abuse of patients at Laguna Honda Hospital

19 patients were photographed without their consent. Three of them were naked.

SF Public Defender demands answers over mentally ill inmates languishing in jail

San Francisco’s shortage of mental health beds could be leaving some mentally… Continue reading

Most Read