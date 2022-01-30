L.A. flooded with a sea of red for NFC Championship Game

The 49er Faithful arrive in numbers before San Francisco plays against the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium Sunday. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

LOS ANGELES — It was a hype scene at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday, as an army of Niners fans descended on the Rams’ home turf to cheer on their team in the NFC Championship Game.

The sparkling new venue, home to both the Rams and Chargers, filled with a boisterous crowd early on, fresh from an afternoon tailgating in the Southern California sun. There was whooping and hollering, chanting and taunting. There was even some good-natured jawing among the throng.

The tension had been building in Los Angeles through the weekend, where more and more red jerseys could be seen on the streets and at 49ers’ rallies.

The big news pregame came when the Niners announced left tackle Trent Williams would play despite suffering a high ankle sprain last week against the Packers. His participation was questionable throughout the week. But the big fella is going to give it a go against the Rams, hoping to protect quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s blind side from the Rams’ fierce pass rush.

Keep an eye on how Williams does against pass rusher extraordinaire Von Miller on the left edge. That matchup could prove to be the difference in this game between very familiar rivals. The Niners have beaten the Rams six straight times over the past three season, including twice during this campaign.

The other big news came from the AFC Championship Game, where the Bengals prevailed in overtime against the heavily favored Chiefs, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

So, we know it’s going to be Cincinnati coming to Southern California to play in this very same stadium in two weeks for Super Bowl LVI.

Will the Niners join them? Follow along during the championship game on Twitter with @alsaracevic who will be tweeting live from the game.

