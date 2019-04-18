Slugger Khris Davis and A’s agree to contract extension

During an offseason press conference to announce the extensions of general manager David Forst and manager Bob Melvin, Oakland Athletics Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Billy Beane said that the club and slugger Khris Davis wanted to get an extension done.

Inked for $16.5 million this season, the A’s wanted to make sure they had the Major League’s leading home run hitter over the last three seasons for a longer term.

On Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle and Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that Davis And the A’s had agreed to an extension to keep him in Oakland through the 2021 season.

The Chronicle reported that the deal is worth $16.75 million per year ($33.5m total). Davis has 143 home runs since the start of the 2016 season, the most in the Major League’s. He currently leads the big leagues this season with 10 home runs.