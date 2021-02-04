Shorthanded Stanford powers past Cal 70-55

Pac-12 leading scorer Oscar da Silva poured in 24 points as Stanford beat rival Cal 70-55 at Haas Pavilion on Thursday night, handing the Golden Bears a fifth straight loss while ending a two-game losing streak of their own.

The Cardinal arrived in Berkeley shorthanded, playing without starters Ziaire Williams (COVID-19 protocols), Daejon Davis (knee), and Bryce Wills (knee) for the fifth straight game.

But da Silva carried the load. The senior from Munich, Germany made eight of his 17 field goal attempts and grabbed 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season and 13th of his career.

“He should be the face of not only our team and the Pac-12, but nationally,” Stanford coach Jerrod Haase praised. “What he is as a person, what he is as a scholar-athlete, what he is as a leader, what he means to this team, it’s everything that the NCAA is about.”

Junior Jaiden Delaire added 14 points for the Cardinal and freshman Noah Taitz chipped in 10 for the Cardinal.

Matt Bradley led Cal with 24 points on 6-of-12 shooting, making five of his seven three-point attempts. The junior also dished out four assists and grabbed four rebounds before fouling out with 2:26 remaining.

Junior Andre Kelly added 15 points and seven rebounds before fouling out in the final minute himself.

“We know that in a rivalry game, it’s always going to be scrappy and they’re not going to go away until the very end,” da Silva said. “We were prepared for that and I think we showed great resilience today.”

Stanford (11-7, 7-5) took control midway through the first half, using a 13-2 run to vault ahead 26-18 with 7:42 remaining. The Golden Bears closed the gap to 34-29 in the final minutes of the half, but Stanford closed on an 8-0 run to take a 42-29 lead into the locker room.

Cal (7-13, 2-11) answered with a 14-4 run to start the second half, cutting the Cardinal’s lead to 46-43. Stanford responded quickly with nine straight points to push the lead back to 55-43, ultimately winning by 15.

“Cal made a really nice push early in the second half and I thought we responded to that,” Haase said. “I thought it was really cool how steady we were really throughout the game.”

As a team, the Cardinal shot 54 percent from the field compared to just 36 percent for the Golden Bears. Stanford went 4 for 12 from three-point range and 14 of 24 from the free throw line, while Cal was 6 for 22 from beyond the arc and 13 of 15 at the line.

The Cardinal dominated the interior, outscoring Cal 40-22 in the paint. Stanford also won the rebounding battle, 30-28.

The two schools will meet again Sunday night, this time at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

