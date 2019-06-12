Shaylin Colindres, CJ Pino earn top honors from Old Timers

Shaylin Colindres (left) and CJ Pino (right) celebrate their San Francisco Baseball Old Timers Association Player of the Year awards with Washington baseball player Michael Caballero. (Courtesy / Dan Pino)

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco Baseball Old Timers Association presented a pair of San Francisco prep athletes with the club’s Player of the Year awards: Mission baseball’s C.J. Pino and Washington softball’s Shaylin Colindres.

The ceremony, held at Nick’s Seashore Restaurant in Pacifica, saw the awards and the attendant $1,000 college scholarships presented to both all-league performers by former San Francisco police chief Tony Ribera.

The two were chosen through a criteria that includes not only on-field performance, but academics and community service, as well. The awards are presented each year to graduating baseball and softball seniors in the Academic Athletic Association.

Colindres is involved with youth softball and the Filipino community. The winner of the San Francisco School District Kabayan Award for Filipino-American scholarship, she finished high school with a 3.7 grade point average, and will be attending Sonoma State in the fall, with the goal of being a pediatric nurse.

On the field, the co-team captain led the Eagles to both a City and Trans-Bay championship, and became Washington’s tarting catcher this season after having never played the position before at the high school level. She earned second-team All-City honors for her trouble.

She helped lead the Eagles to an 8-4, second-place league finish behind regular-season champion Lowell (12-0 in AAA) this spring, as Washington eventually challenged the Cardinals in the City final, losing 8-5.

“Shaylin was a great asset to our team,” said coach Antonio Pacheco. “She stepped up and took on the challenge of being an everyday catcher and leader while coming up with some key hits during the season and playoffs.”

Pino was a first-team performer and co-pitcher of the year in the AAA, playing for a Mission team that beat Lowell this season for the first time in decades and finished second in the regular season. He sported a 1.06 ERA, went 6-2 —with his only losses coming in a 2-1 defeat to Lincoln and a 1-0 loss to Schonherr and Lowell in April — and posted a microscopic 0.96 WHIP, fanning 53 batters in 53 1/3 innings. He finished his pitching career with a 19-8 record and a 1.65 ERA.

A switch hitter with a career .402 average, Pino has been named a first-team All-City performer each of the last four years, and struck out just 10 times in four seasons.

A first-team All-City honoree all four years, Pino has been active in youth baseball and supporting youth programs at his Catholic parish, St. Paul’s in San Francisco, volunteering there during the holiday season. He also serves as a volunteer youth baseball coach during summer camps at the University of San Francisco, and this summer, will work as a youth counselor for the Department of Recreation and Parks.

Born 15 weeks premature, Pino weighed just one pound, two ounces at birth, and spent the first three months of his life in the hospital. He survived breathing difficulties, dealt with physical therapy, fell behind at times in school and struggles with a stutter, but finished his high school career with a 3.4 grade point average, earning the CIF Spirit of Sports Award and the Joe DiMaggio Italian Athletic Club Player of the Year Award. He’s headed to Skyline College in the fall.

