Shaun Livingston, Andre Iguodala cleared for Game 5

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) denies Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala’s (9) a slam dunk during first quarter of Game 3 of the 2019 NBA West Conference Semifinal Playoffs on May 4, 2019 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors backup point guard Shaun Livingston and forward Andre Iguodala have both been cleared to play in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

Livingston, 33, had been dealing with hip soreness, and was previously listed as questionable. On Tuesday, head coach Steve Kerr, 53, said, “He’s just old, just like me. Not as old as me, but he’s getting close.”

Livingston’s availability means that the Warriors will be able to keep their second unit intact, and won’t have to dig deeper into the bench than they already have over the course of what’s been a trying series against the Rockets. He’s averaged averaged 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13 minutes per game this series.

Iguodala, who hyper-extended his knee late in Monday’s loss to Houston, had started each of the first four games of the series, and is averaging 13.3 points on 63.1% shooting (47.5% from 3-point range), with 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game over the course of the series.

Iguodala, 35, has also been the primary defender on Houston guard James Harden, who is shooting 42% in the series (he shot 44.2% in the regular season). Iguodala has been one of Harden’s most persistent defenders this postseason, serving as the primary defender on the reigning league MVP for an average of 38.5 possessions per game, and holding him to an average of 17 points under his per-100-possession average.