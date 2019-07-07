Shaun Anderson will lead off second half rotation for Giants

Madison Bumgarner is set to throw during the All-Star break, should be on track for return

San Francisco Giants pitcher Shaun Anderson (64) pitches during the 1st inning against the Atlanta Braves on May 21, 2019 at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

ORACLE PARK — Assuming the swelling in his elbow from a liner he took on Saturday night subsides, Madison Bumgarner should be on track to pitch Saturday, July 13 in the second game of the second half as the San Francisco Giants take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Manager Bruce Bochy confirmed before Sunday’s series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals that rookie Shaun Anderson will start the opening game of the second half and Tyler Beede will round out the three-game set at Miller Park.

Drew Pomeranz will start one of the games of the July 15 doubleheader at Coors Field, while the starter of the other game has yet to be announced. Dereck Rodriguez is a likely candidate, and he’ll be stretched out to start again by joining High-A San Jose for an upcoming series at Rancho Cucamonga. Jeff Samardzija, starting the final game of the first half, will start Tuesday, July 16 at Colorado.

Just as Rodriguez is being sent out to the minors during the All-Star Break, Beede will be traveling across the country to pitch with Double-A Richmond, though he won’t actually pitch in a game. He’ll merely throw in a side session. Bumgarner will throw on the side on Thursday after returning home to North Carolina.

Triple-A Sacramento, the typical destination for players in Rodriguez and Beede’s position, will be on its All-Star Break as well, forcing the organization to resort to lower levels of the minors.