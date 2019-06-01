Shaun Anderson gets first win as Giants top Orioles

As difficult as the past two weeks have been for the San Francisco Giants, they had no shortage of reasons to smile on Saturday as Shaun Anderson earned his first career win in an 8-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Anderson walked just one and scattered five hits over his seven innings, allowing multiple baserunners to reach in just two of his seven innings while striking out four. Aside from a solo homer by Renato Nunez in the fourth inning and an Austin Wynns RBI single in the fifth, he kept the hosts off the boards while the offense had little trouble with Orioles starter David Hess, led by Brandon Belt’s four-RBI day.

Hess allowed seven runs over four-plus innings as his ERA rose from 6.71 to 7.36, with Belt putting San Francisco (23-34) ahead before Anderson even took the mound with a two-run single in the first, after Mike Yastrzemski and Buster Posey both walked.

Posey added on with his third homer of the year in the top of the third, an opposite-field blast and the 19th allowed by Hess on the season. After Nunez got Baltimore (18-40) on the board with his 15th homer of the year and third of the week, things unraveled in the top of the fifth for the home side.

Kevin Pillar led off with a double into the left field corner and scored on a Joe Panik single. After a Yastrzemski single and Posey walk, Hess’s day was over, and though reliever Miguel Castro would get Pablo Sandoval to line out, Belt would produce a two-run double to break the game open. Evan Longoria followed with a sac fly to make it 7-1, and the Giants would get one last run in the top of the ninth on a Yastrzemski sac fly after Pillar’s second homer of the day.

Eight of the nine innings were pitched by Giants rookies, with Mark Melancon serving as the lone exception in the eighth. Sam Coonrod set the side down in order in the ninth to end the game and seal Anderson’s first career win.