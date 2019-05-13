SFIAC Athlete of the Year Keshawn Ogans headed to Cal

Golden Bears will get one of the City’s top prep baseball players for the first time in years

Keshawn Ogans was one of the Athletes of the Year awarded by the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club on Monday night in the City, and next year, he’ll be headed across the Bay to play for Mike Neu, Noah Jackson and the Cal Golden Bears.

It’s a rare occurrence, indeed, when a San Francisco prep baseball player winds up at one of the area’s two Pac-12 schools, and in Ogans, the Golden Bears — currently battling for one of the Pac-12’s at-large playoff bids — are getting a versatile, if undersized, athlete, who pledged his services in September, but had not publicly announced until Monday evening.

The last San Francisco player to play for the Bears was pitcher Collin Monsour (2013-15), who came out of St. Ignatius. Former Cal closer Dylan Nelson (2013-15) was a Galileo grad, by way of the College of San Mateo. The last San Francisco position player on the Cal roster was Paul Toboni (2010-14), now the assistant director of amateur scouting for the Boston Red Sox.

Ogans, Sacred Heart Cathedral’s shortstop and center fielder, is second on the Fightin’ Irish with a .371 average this season, but leads the team with 11 doubles, three triples, a pair of home runs and 15 RBIs.

An all-around athlete who can play shortstop or center field, Ogans stands at just 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, but is a spark plug at the top of the lineup for the Irish. Ogans is also tops on the team in on-base percentage (.456), slugging (.629) and OPS. He’s also swiped 15 bases, tops in the WCAL. Of teams that have submitted statistics, Ogans is seventh in the WCAL in batting average, tied for first in doubles and tied for second in triples.

Sacred Heart Cathedral (15-12, 6-8 in WCAL) finished the regular season sixth in the league, but made the cut for the Division II Central Coast Section playoffs. The Irish will hit the road on Wednesday to take on Aragon in the first round, with first pitch slated for 4 p.m.