SF State’s Monisha Lewis wins CCAA Track Athlete of the Year

Nearly a decade after beginning her collegiate track career, Monisha Lewis earns CCAA’s highest honor

San Francisco State hurdler Monisha Lewis has been named the California Collegiate Athletic Association Women’s Track And&Field Athlete of the Year, as voted on by the 13 head coaches.

Lewis, who began her collegiate track career nearly a decade ago at Boise State, set the program record in the 100m hurdles and the 400m hurdles this outdoor season, helping the Gators win back-to-back CCAA titles and helping drive them to a No. 5 national ranking.

In her second and final season with San Francisco State, she defended her conference title in the 100m hurdles with a 13.45 and placed second in the 400m hurdles with a 59.69, both personal bests.

At the NCAA Division II Championships, she was a national runner-up in the 100m hurdles, running a wind-aided time of 13.29 to earn the All-American nod in the event for the second year in a row. She also ran the first legs of the 4×100 and 4×400 relays, with both teams coming in second at nationals, which earned her two more All-American honors.

In the 4×400, the second-seeded Gators team ran a 3:38.21, the third-fastest time in program history.

Lewis finishes her track career having won three All-CCAA awards (three first-team selections) and is a six-time All-American.

