SF State track completes historic finish at nationals

The No. 6 San Francisco State women’s track and field team finished fifth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships this weekend in Texas, a performance highlighted by seven Gators earning 14 All-America awards in seven different events.

The 42 points accrued by the Gators, their fifth-place finish and three first-team All-Americans are program bests. The Gators followed up a program-best 10th-place finish at the NCAA Indoor Championships where five Gators were crowned All-Americans, and went on to defend their CCAA Championship with 182 points.

Sprinter Monisha Lewis won one of three San Francisco State national championships (100m hurdles), with the 4x100m team and the 4×400 team also taking home top Division II honors, and thrower Destiny Mack-Talalemotu became the first podium finisher in the shot put in program history.

Mack-Talalemotu got out in front quickly, taking first position in the first flight. Her first throw went 14.89 meters, followed by a 15.06m before she popped a season-best 15.56m to take first after the first flight as the only competitor in the first group to hit the 15-meter mark, and the only one from that group to reach the finals.

The senior sat in fourth heading into the finals, and that 15.56m mark would record sixth place overall, earning her not only the podium finish, but also securing All-America status.

The 4x100m team of Lewis, Alexis Henry, Maya Cook and Jazmine Smith clocked a 45.59 — the fourth-fastest time in program history — to earn second place in the event and add eight points to the team’s total. The finish is the best by a Gator team at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in program history.

Lewis, a former major recruit at Boise State who abandoned her career with the Broncos, returned home to Southern California, enrolled in junior college, got married and had two children before returning to the track, clocked a 13.29 in the 110m hurdles, winning the event and earning her second All-America nod a year after taking second.

In the 400m, Henry came in fourth at 55.06 and Smith ran a 55.53 to finish fifth, with both earning All-American staus. Henry added another All-America award in the 200m with a 24.53.

In the 4×400, Kennedy Hardemion got things off to a strong start, and was followed by strong legs from Lewis, Cook and Smith to clock a 3:38.21, the third-fastest time in program history. SF State was narrowly edged out by the championship quartet from Lincoln (Mo.).