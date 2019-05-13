SF schools land several on all-WCAL boys’ golf and tennis teams

The West Catholic Athletic League has come out with its all-league teams for tennis and golf, which include several representatives from the San Francisco schools.

The All-WCAL Boys’ Golf team includes one first-team member from the City in Daniel Sheedy, a senior out of St. Ignatius, who was one of nine to receive top honors.

Sacred Heart Cathedral junior Angelo Marcon made the eight-man second team, while Fightin’ Irish senior Joe Amoroso made the seven-man Honorable Mention list. Also on the honorable mention team were Riordan sophomore Robert Degroot and St. Ignatius senior Zach McKay.

The All-WCAL Boys’ Tennis first-team includes St. Ignatius senior Mason Fung — one of seven to take top honors — while the seven-man second team features two Wildcats seniors in Jack Carroll and Josh Belandres. Also on the second team is Riordan sophomore Barton Lewis and Sacred Heart Cathedral junior Noah Heller.

Riordan landed two on the Honorable Mention team — junior Winston Wong and freshman Ryder Bouck — while the Wildcats also had Daniel Boudagian make Honorable Mention, along with the doubles team of sophomore Tyler Plants and junior Kyle Austin.