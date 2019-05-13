SF schools land several on all-WCAL boys’ golf and tennis teams

St. Ignatius, Riordan and Sacred Heart Cathedral well-represented in golf and tennis

The West Catholic Athletic League has come out with its all-league teams for tennis and golf, which include several representatives from the San Francisco schools.

The All-WCAL Boys’ Golf team includes one first-team member from the City in Daniel Sheedy, a senior out of St. Ignatius, who was one of nine to receive top honors.

Sacred Heart Cathedral junior Angelo Marcon made the eight-man second team, while Fightin’ Irish senior Joe Amoroso made the seven-man Honorable Mention list. Also on the honorable mention team were Riordan sophomore Robert Degroot and St. Ignatius senior Zach McKay.

The All-WCAL Boys’ Tennis first-team includes St. Ignatius senior Mason Fung — one of seven to take top honors — while the seven-man second team features two Wildcats seniors in Jack Carroll and Josh Belandres. Also on the second team is Riordan sophomore Barton Lewis and Sacred Heart Cathedral junior Noah Heller.

Riordan landed two on the Honorable Mention team — junior Winston Wong and freshman Ryder Bouck — while the Wildcats also had Daniel Boudagian make Honorable Mention, along with the doubles team of sophomore Tyler Plants and junior Kyle Austin.

Previous story
Giants to use Nick Vincent as opener against Blue Jays

Just Posted

SF judges knew search warrants targeted member of the press in raid on journalist’s home

Officers sought information on a leaked police report detailing public defender’s death

Plan to push homeless, mentally ill substance users into treatment meets with resistance

Supervisors question impact, lack of resources in proposal

Muni gets low grade in citywide survey

City study finds sharp drop in residents’ confidence in transit agency

Caltrain explores SF, San Mateo, Santa Clara sales tax to fund electrification

The governing board overseeing Caltrain is considering a 2020 sales tax to… Continue reading

Review finds dispatch errors undermined response to violent robbery

Board of Supervisors to examine lackluster handling of injured baker’s 911 call

Most Read