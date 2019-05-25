SF Preps Volleyball: Neil Buenaflor earns AAA Player of the Year

The Buenaflor family has been instrumental in the resurgence of the Burton boys’ volleyball program, from co-coach Roschelle Buenaflor to her younger brother Kyle (2018) to the Pumas’ current star, senior Neil.
Going from doormat to contender, Burton went undefeated in league play and advanced all the way to the Academic Athletic Association title game this season, but fell in four sets to Lincoln (17-25, 25-19, 29-27, 25-18) on May 10. Just getting to the title game, though, is a marvel for a team that was shuttered for four seasons less than a decade ago.
It comes as little surprise then, that the Pumas placed two boys on the All-AAA first team, with Neil winning the Peter K. Yan Award as the league’s player of the year.
Fellow senior William Huang made the first team, along with Neil Buenaflor. Champion Lincoln scored one first-team honoree in Ryan Fung, along with four players on the second team and one honorable mention.
Peter K. Yan Award
Neil Buenaflor, Senior, Burton
First Team
Max Samuelson, Senior, Academy
Neil Buenaflor, Senior, Burton
William Huang, Senior, Burton
Michael Chan, Senior, Galileo
Ryan Fung, Senior, Lincoln
Brandon Chen, Senior, Lowell
Nicholas McNealy, Senior. Mission
Second Team
Kyle Arce, Sophomore, Lincoln
Matthew Kong Junior Lincoln
Terry Li Sophomore Lincoln
Anthony Trieu Junior Lincoln
George Pan Junior Lowell
Marcus “Max” Lau Senior Mission
Sebastion Leddy Senior Mission
Honorable Mention
Kobe Yaka Senior Balboa
Amiel Del Campo Junior Burton
Brandon Huang Sophomore Lincoln
Brandon Bui Sophomore Lowell
Bryant Zhu Junior Lowell
Ragi Bisharat Junior Mission
Daniel Fung Sophomore Washington