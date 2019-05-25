SF Preps Volleyball: Neil Buenaflor earns AAA Player of the Year

The Buenaflor family has been instrumental in the resurgence of the Burton boys’ volleyball program, from co-coach Roschelle Buenaflor to her younger brother Kyle (2018) to the Pumas’ current star, senior Neil.

Going from doormat to contender, Burton went undefeated in league play and advanced all the way to the Academic Athletic Association title game this season, but fell in four sets to Lincoln (17-25, 25-19, 29-27, 25-18) on May 10. Just getting to the title game, though, is a marvel for a team that was shuttered for four seasons less than a decade ago.

It comes as little surprise then, that the Pumas placed two boys on the All-AAA first team, with Neil winning the Peter K. Yan Award as the league’s player of the year.

Fellow senior William Huang made the first team, along with Neil Buenaflor. Champion Lincoln scored one first-team honoree in Ryan Fung, along with four players on the second team and one honorable mention.

Peter K. Yan Award

Neil Buenaflor, Senior, Burton

First Team

Max Samuelson, Senior, Academy

Neil Buenaflor, Senior, Burton

William Huang, Senior, Burton

Michael Chan, Senior, Galileo

Ryan Fung, Senior, Lincoln

Brandon Chen, Senior, Lowell

Nicholas McNealy, Senior. Mission

Second Team

Kyle Arce, Sophomore, Lincoln

Matthew Kong Junior Lincoln

Terry Li Sophomore Lincoln

Anthony Trieu Junior Lincoln

George Pan Junior Lowell

Marcus “Max” Lau Senior Mission

Sebastion Leddy Senior Mission

Honorable Mention

Kobe Yaka Senior Balboa

Amiel Del Campo Junior Burton

Brandon Huang Sophomore Lincoln

Brandon Bui Sophomore Lowell

Bryant Zhu Junior Lowell

Ragi Bisharat Junior Mission

Daniel Fung Sophomore Washington