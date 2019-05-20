Mark Zhu doubles in the third inning of the Academic Athletic Association championship game on May 15, 2019 at Oracle Park. (Ryan Gorcey / S.F. Examiner)

SF Preps: Transbay Baseball series opener postponed

Series opener between Lowell and Oakland Tech shifted to Tuesday

The Transbay Baseball Series game scheduled for today, May 20, at San Francisco State’s Maloney Field has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions, following the weekend storm.

The three-game set will now begin with Tuesday’s already-scheduled 4 p.m. game at Laney College in Oakland, and it will shift back to San Francisco State for the re-scheduled game on Thursday, May 23, at 4 p.m. The final game of the series will be played next week.

It’s not the first time that Maloney Field has had difficulty with innundation. The field’s permanent tennants, the Golden Gators, had to play 32 of their 40 conference games on the road because of early-season rains.

Lowell (22-6), in fact, had to win its AAA title under heavy rains at Oracle Park a week ago, in a game that was shortened because of the playing conditions.

The Bulldogs (10-12-1) reached the annual series by beating regular-season OAL champion Skyline 16-7 on May 15, and have won their last six games in a row. Last season, Oakland Tech swept the Cardinals, beating beating them 4-3 in eight innings at Laney and 3-2 in nine innings at San Francisco State.

