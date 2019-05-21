SF Preps Track: Lowell’s Satovsky claims 3 Section titles

The All-City Track Meet was held over the weekend, crowning champions for both boys and girls in the Academic Athletic Association. The girls varsity saw Lincoln score 201 total points to take home the City title, followed by Lowell (193 points) and Washington (50 points).The boys’ varsity title was also won by Lincoln, which tallied 207 total points, followed by second-place Lowell (123 points) and Balboa (38 points).

The star of the boys’ portion of the meet was Lincoln junior Martin Koulikov, who won the boys’ high jump (6-00), came in second in the boys’ long jump (19-11), was part of the second-place boys’ 4x400m team and won the boys’ triple jump with a 42-3.75 mark.

Lowell freshman Jenna Satovsky was unbeatable in the girls’ distance events, taking home league titles in the 800m (2:30.96), the 1600m (5:14.17) and the grueling 3200m (11:20.47).

There was one meet record that was broken, and that was thanks to Lincoln’s Elen Zhu, who jumped 10-5 in the girls’ pole vault, easily taking first to finish ahead of a trio of Lowell vaulters in senior Jennifer Hui (9-0), junior Isabelle Sam (8-6) and sophomore Kaitlyn Lau (8-6).

The girls 4x100m relay was won by Lowell’s team of sophomore Brianna Grissom, senior Emily Lu, senior Kathleen Mai and junior Janelle Lo (alternates Hee Iryne Chu and Jocelyn Tran) in 50.59, well ahead of Lincoln’s quartet of freshman Audrey Lin, junior Leela Wong, sophomore Christina Cheng and senior Ruby Parish (53.11 seconds).

The boys’ 4x100m relay was tighter, with Lincoln’s team of junior Joshua Lee, junior Mustapha Bhonopha, senior Nathan Zhu and junior Seth Tom coming in at 44.59, beating out Balboa’s team of junior Anzel DeAsis, senior Nicky Chen, junior Wilson Szeto and senior Warren Liang ( 44.96). Mission’s team of junior Tyrek Laurent, senior Jelani Al-Malik, junior Julian Milton and junior Wil Delaney came in third with a 44.99.

In the girls’ 1600m race, Lowell swept the top four spots, with Satovsky pacing the field, followed by fellow first-year Elizabeth Holcombe, who ran a 5:22.56. Comingin third was senior Charlotte Greenhill (5:35.35) and fourth was sophomore Paloma Suarez Davila (5:45.81).

Satovsky also took home the 3200m crown (11:20.47), with Holcombe following behind her at 12:08.02 and Cardinals teammate Michelle Wong, a junior, coming in third at 12:29.84.

In the boys’ 1600m, Lowell took the top three spots, with senior Noah Battaglia winning with a 4:30.67, junior Zachary Parker coming in second with a 4:34.46 and senior Beck Johnstone taking third with 4:40.21, edging out Lincoln sophomore Charlie Moore, who came in with a 4:40.44.

Battaglia also won the boys’ 3200m, coming in less than seconds shy of the meet record with a 9:44.44, followed by Parker (9:47.52) and Cardinals senior Ian Lawrence (10:07.25).

Lincoln took two of the top three spots in the boys’ 110m high hurdles, with junior Joshua Lee (15.39) beating teammate — and Examiner Offensive Football Player of the Year — Jovon Baker (16.94). Balboa’s Gabe Delfin came in third at 17.86. Baker also won the boys’ intermediate 300 hurdles with a time of 44.21.

In the 110m varsity girls’ hurdles, the Mustangs swept the podium, led by a 15.92 from senior Isabel Miner, followed by a 17.96 from senior Kyra Powell and an 18.10 from freshman Audrey Lin.

The girls’ 400m was dominated by Lowell sophomore Brianna Grissom, who was the only runner to finish under one minute, running a personal-best 58.42, beating her previous best by 0.17 seconds and beating second-place finisher, Washington junior Kiara Neely, by nearly three seconds, as she finished with a 1:01.31.

The boys’ 400 saw Lincoln’s Bhonopha clock a 51.96-second time, well ahead of Mission junior Tyrek Laurent (52.80) and Lowell junior Luke Woodhouse (53.92).

Lowell took the top two spots in the girls’ varsity 100m, with seniors Kathleen Mai and Emily Lu coming in at 13.21 and 13.29, respectively, followed by Washington junior Alina GOmes, who came in just behind at 13.34 to take third.

Al-Malik — a star on the football field for Mission — ran into a headwind to take the boys’ 100m, winning with a time of 11.54. Behind him was Lowell senior Jovin Cheung at 11.81, and Balboa senior Warren Liang (11.95). Al-Malik also took home the boys’ 200m title, finishing with a 23.32 in the final, beating out Lincoln’s Joshua Lee (23.72) and three-sport Lincoln star Ajani Adewusi (23.90), who just finished his baseball season after winning the city football title and the school’s first state title.

The Cardinals swept the top four spots in the girls’ 800m, with freshman Jenna Satovsky winning in 2:30.96, followed by junior Michelle Wong (2:32.49), sophomore Paloma Suarez Davila (2:34.31) and senior Charlotte Greenhill (2:35.02).

The boys’ 800m saw Lincoln junior Elias Marcelino win a tightly-contested final, coming in with a 2:08.39, just ahead of Lowell junior Norton Choy (2:08.48) and Lowell senior Ian Lawrence (2:08.99).

In the girls’ 300m hurdles, Lincoln swept the top four spots, followed by a quartet from Lowell. The Mustangs were led by Moriah Chiang (51.37), with junior Leela Wong (52.57) taking second and freshman Audrey Lin taking third (52.71).

The girls’ 200m dash was paced by Washington junior Kiara Neely, who nosed out Mai, 27.62 to 27.63, while Lowell’s Brianna Grissom finished third with 27.77. Lowell’s Emily Liu came in fourth at 27.78.

Lowell took home the girls’ 4x400m relay (Brianna Grissom, Janelle Lo, Kathleen Mai, Emily Lu), in 4:14.71, followed by Lincoln (Christina Cheng, Leela Wong, Moriah Chiang, Elen Zhu) and Washington (Margo Marvez, Laklaba Tombegou, Kennedy O’Keeffe, Kiara Neely).

The Cardinals took the boys’ race, as well, won in 3:34.29 by Sam Lawrence, Godfrey Obiero, Jason Tsui and Jovin Cheung. Behind them in 3:37.68 was Lincoln, with Joshua Lee, Koulikov, Adewusi and Bhonopha. Balboa took third in 3:49.69, with Gabe Delfin, Warren Liang, Anzel DeAsis and Nicky Chen.

In the field events, Galileo snagged the top two girls’ long jumpers, with Alanna Lee leaping 16-4.00 and Dana Liu going 15-8.00, followed by Lincoln senior Maxine Boyd, who edged sophomore teammate Le’Moni Tillman by half an inch, jumping 14-11.50.

The boys’ long jump also went to the Lions, with junior Benny Wu beating out Koulikov of Lincoln, 19-11.50 to 19-11.00. Lincoln’s Nathan Zhou came in third at 19-10.00, just ahead of Galileo quarterback Ronald Fox, who jumped 19-9.75.

The girls’ triple jump was a tight affair, with Lincoln senior Ania Wong jumping 32-11.5, beating out Galileo’s Alanna Lee (32-9.5) and Lowell’s Olivia Chao (32-5.5) and a pair of Lincoln jumpers in sophomore Ella Hou (32-4) and junior Cynthia Carion (32-1.5).

Koulikov won the boys’ triple jump comfortably, with a 42-3.75, followed by Washington’s Timothy Lui (41-9.5) and Balboa senior Gavin Senora (40-7.0).

Lincoln dominated the throws, sweeping the girls’ discus and boys’ discus, while also taking three of the top four spots in the girls’ shot put and winning the boys’ shot.

First in the girls’ discus was Makayla Scott, a Mustangs senior who popped a 101-11 throw. Behind her, Imaya Anderson, a freshman, threw a 98-7. In third, sophomore Ella Hou threw a 91-11, and senior Carissa Ng hit an 89-2 t round out the top four.

A member of the Lincoln state title-winning football team, Eugene Larios-Felton, took home top marks in the AAA with a discus throw of 132-1, followed by Mustangs junior Leo Gallegos (125-00) and Kurtis Chan (110-11) and senior Adrian Nie (108-6). Galileo senior Abdallah Batarse also broke 100 feet, hitting 104 even.

Gallegos also won the boys’ shot put with a throw of 45-6, followed by Washington’s Haolong Cheng (44-7.50), and Justin Tang of Burton (37-04).

The girls’ shot put saw another Lincoln Mustang take top honors, with junior Jael Bryant hitting 29-0.75, followed by Washington junior Lisa Stangl (28-8.25), Lincoln freshman Leina Hutcherson (27-5) and Lincoln’s Ella Hou (26-5.75).

Lincoln’s Maxine Boyd (4-10) and Kyra Powell (4-8) took home the top two spots in the girls’ high jump, followed by Galileo senior Helen Vuong (4-8).

In the boys’ high jump, Koulikov was followed by Burton senior Kyree Hayes (5-10) and Lincoln’s Kyle Arce (5-6).

The boys’ pole vault was won by Lowell junior Toby Judge, who popped a 13-6, followed by Lincoln junior Sam Piechota (13-0) and Lowell junior Derek Jensen (12-6).