SF Preps: Teddye Buchanan named Player of the Year

St. Ignatius Wildcats quarterback Teddye Buchanan (10) runs the ball against the Gonzaga Prep Bullpups in the first quarter at JB Murphy Field on Sept. 14, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

The West Catholic Athletic League has named St. Ignatius two-way star Teddye Buchanan its player of the year, the league announced on Monday.

The UC Davis-bound Buchanan — who, along with guiding the Wildcats’ offense with Zachary Taylor-Smith, also played a punishing linebacker — tops the list of league awards, which also included Buchanan’s favorite receiver, Danny Ryan, who was named the league’s top wide receiver after setting a single-season league reception record (57 in WCAL play, 83 overall).

The league’s co-champions saw eight players named to the All-WCAL first team, headed by Buchanan and Ryan, and including lineman Jack Burnett, running back/defensive back Joe Celentano, junior linebacker Siaki Gallegos-Hunkin, UCLA-bound two-way lineman Beau Gardner, junior two-way lineman Seta Netane and senior linebacker Jafer Snipes.

Archbishop Riordan, which finished at 3-7 and opened their brand-new multi-sport facility with a win over Sacred Heart Cathedral in their final game of the year, saw four first-team selections, including senior linebacker Ian Ramese Tupulua (9.5 sacks, 51 tackles, 6.0 TFL), senior linebacker Lavaka Kefu (271 rushing yards on 29 carries, 2 catches for 22 yards, 84 tackles, 46 solo stops, 9.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles), junior defensive back and receiver Zach Charlton (7 catches for 145 receiving yards; 1 INT, 36 tackles, 6.0 TFL) and wide receiver/DB Aden Jackson (441 rushing yards and 2 TDs on 49 attempts, 96 receiving yards on 11 catches, 73 punt return yards).

The Fightin’ Irish (0-10) had three first-team selections in quarterback Cian Dowling, receiver/DB Tyrice Ivy Jr. and two-way lineman Evan Branch-Haynes.

Other San Francisco All-WCAL players:

Second team: St. Ignatius senior linebacker Andrew Cummings, senior defensive back Deven Enos, junior defensive lineman and tight end Duke Reder; Riordan junior quarterback Azaan Ledbetter, senior two-way lineman Gabe Martin, sophomore defensive lineman/fullback Kemoe’atu Kefu; Sacred Heart Cathedral senior two-way lineman Cathal Coakley, senior defensive lineman Stephen McCarthy and junior receiver/safety/kicker Dara Keane.

Honorable mention: St. Ignatius senior defensive lineman and tight end James Adams; senior running back and linebacker Danny Burke, junior two-way lineman Gavin Dunn, junior two-way lineman David Lewis, senior defensive lineman and tight end Marcello Villavicencio; Riordan senior linebacker Raymond Russell, sophomore defensive back and running back Jaren Estillore, junior running back Fazon Ruth (who rushed for 974 yards and 10 touchdowns on 153 carries), sophomore two-way lineman Ondrei Leesane Angeles and sophomore two-way lineman Joseph Harbert; Sacred Heart Cathedral junior two-way lineman Geoffrey Hester, junior running back Kierman Cormican, sophomore receiver/DB Aiden Shea, sophomore receiver/DB Bruce Uperesa and sophomore offensive lineman Grant Garlow.

