SF Preps: St. Ignatius powers to fifth win, Lincoln shuts out Mission

Lincoln 16 vs. Mission 0: A third-quarter safety by Owen Creed broke a scoreless tie and sparked Lincoln in a physical rematch of last year’s Academic Athletic Association championship. Facing a Mission team that had outscored its last two opponents 96-0, the Mustangs (4-1, 2-0 in AAA) clamped down on defense, racking up seven tackles for loss and five sacks — including two by Leo Gallegos — and sealing things with a 35-yard interception return by Jonas Francovich.

Luis Contreras ran 33 times for 256 yards and a third-quarter touchdown on the day, and Ahleir Barnett ran for 77 yards on seven carries (highlighted by a 35-yard fourth-quarter touchdown) as Lincoln ripped off 462 total rushing yards.

For the Bears (2-4-1, 2-1 in AAA), Rasheed Loveless had seven tackles and a fumble recovery, Dean Manley had seven tackles — as did Edward Humphries — and Emare Sumpter had five tackles, including one for a loss. Read more in our online recap.

St. Ignatius 28 @ Bellarmine 7: The Wildcats (5-2,3-1 in WCAL) scored their third straight win over the Bells and got huge nights from UC Davis commit Teddye Buchanan and wide receiver Danny Ryan. Buchanan went 19-for-21 passing for 227 yards and three touchdowns, while he also toted the rock five times for 24 yards and another score. On defense, Buchanan racked up seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

Ryan made 11 catches on 11 targets for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

In his second game back with the team, running back Jahsai Shannon rushed 13 times for 40 yards, while Joe Celentano rushed six times for 19 yards.

St. Ignatius held Bellarmine to under 150 total yards for the game, all while racking up 368 of their own on just 55 plays.

Other standouts included receiver Michael Harrison, who caught four balls on four targets for 47 yards, and linebacker Siaki Gallegos-Hunkin, who tallied seven tackles. Zach Taylor-Smith went 5-for-5 passing for 46 yards, and rushed five times for 12 yards.

Next up for the Wildcats is Riordan, which is still looking for its first league win in more than two years. That win, incidentally, came against St. Ignatius on Oct. 20, 2017, a 26-20 win in overtime.

Riordan 6 @ Valley Christian 44: Against one of the top teams in Northern California, the Crusaders (2-5, 0-4 in WCAL play) were thoroughly flummoxed. Riordan managed just one score — a 2-yard touchdown pass from Azaan Ledbetter to Georg Ladenburger late in the first half. Sophomore defensive back Jaren Estillore recovered a fumble and senior defensive lineman Theo Reese had a sack for Riordan, who never held a lead, but trailed just 6-0 after the first quarter.

Ledbetter finished 7-of-13 for 66 yards (Leo Maranghi caught four balls for 50 yards), while the Crusaders rushed for just 128 net yards on the ground. Fazon Ruth — who was on pace to break or at least challenge Riordan’s single-season rushing record — was held to just 56 yards on 11 carries.

Burton 32 @ Galileo 0: The Pumas (3-2, 1-1 in AAA) snapped out of a brief two-game funk against a Galileo team that continues to reel after losing its top six playmakers from a year ago. First-year Lions head coach Lamar Williams’ team (0-7, 0-3 in AAA) kept Burton scoreless for a quarter, before Jonah Mati hit Alfonzo Smith for a 78-yard touchdown to start the second. Mati would add a two-yard touchdown run, and Allen Corpuz returned an interception 18 yards for a touchdown before the half.

The Pumas pounced on another turnover in the third, as Taleni Sio returned a fumble 11 yards for a touchdown, and in the fourth, Burton got a four-yard Mati touchdown run to finish things off.

Senior running back Marcus McKinley rushed seven times for a team-high 71 yards, while Mati ran seven times for 14. Jamison Smallwood added four rushes for 24 yards.

On defense, junior Michael Perofeta led the way for the Pumas with seven solo tackles, while Sio, sophomore Amariyeh McCullough and junior linebacker Aljon Escandor forced one fumble apiece. Corpuz had four solo tackles and three assists.

Balboa 61 @ Washington 0: The Buccaneers (3-4, 3-0 in AAA) have won three games in a row and are tied atop the AAA in what’s turning out to be a very tight playoff race. Washington’s Jalen Lee had 41 all-purpose yards, quarterback Steven McKee had 40 yards rushing and 20 passing, while Terry Yang led the Eagles with three tackles, and Jackie Li had two stops. There were no statistics available from Balboa as of press time.

Sacred Heart Cathedral 0 vs. Archbishop Mitty 39: The narrative early this season was that the Irish’s youth would mean they’d lose some games late, but at least be competitive and even exciting at times. Sacred Heart Cathedral (0-7, 0-4 in WCAL), though, has now lost its last three games by a total of 142-14, and has been shut out two weeks in a row.