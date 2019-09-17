SF Preps: SI wins, Lowell improves in Week 3

St. Ignatius 37 vs. Gonzaga Prep 22: Last year, an injured Teddye Buchanan stood on the sideline in Spokane, Wash. and watched as St. Ignatius lost a 42-37 shootout to Gonzaga Prep. Fully healthy for the first time since Week 1 of last season, the Wildcats quarterback did a bit of everything in Saturday’s revenge win, going 10-for-11 passing on the day for 166 yards and three touchdown strikes, adding 51 rushing yards, with seven tackles and a sack on defense.

Wide receiver Danny Ryan caught seven balls for 100 yards and kicker Kealan O’Connell hit a 37-yard field goal for St. Ignatius (2-1).

On defense, Siaki Gallegos-Hunkin had two tackles for loss and a sack among his six tackles, Jafer Snipes had nine tackles and a sack, James Adams added a sack and three tackles, and Deven Enos had an interception, a fumble recovery, three tackles and a sack.

Lowell 15 at San Jose-Harker 15: The Cardinals (1-1-1) continue to show that they are markedly better than their one-win season a year ago. They played Harker (1-1-1-) to a standstill — a team that has beaten Washington and lost to Burton, and a year ago, went 7-2 (including a 50-0 beatdown of Lowell), averaging 26.3 points per game.

Nikolai Hungate recovered two fumbles on bad snaps, with the first leading to a score — a one-yard first-quarter run by quarterback Reece Miller.

Jeremiah Hizon (who also had two big punts to pin Harker at their 10 and 11 yard lines) recorded an interception before the half to give Lowell a scoring opportunity, but the Cardinals came up two yards short of the goal line when the time ran out.

Running back Benjamin Ng continued his strong season, rushing 38 times for 205 yards, including a 28-yard score in the fourth quarter to put the Cardinals up 15-8.

The Lowell defense recorded a safety in the third quarter, but after Ng’s score, the Eagles (1-1-1) drove down and scored their second passing touchdown with under a minute to play.

The referees did not agree to officiate a California tiebreaker for the non-league game, so both teams had to settle for a draw.

Riordan 31 at Napa-Justin-Siena 43: The Crusaders (2-1) dropped their first game of the year in a shootout, but Fazon Ruth continued his assault on the Riordan record books, with his third straight 200-yard rushing game. Ruth carried the ball 24 times for 212 yards and three touchdowns, while fullback Kemoeato Kefu ran for 72 yards on nine carries and Aden Jackson tore off 80 yards on just 10 carries. Kicker Carlos Valencia was 4-for-4 on PATs, and hit a 26-yard field goal.

Justin-Siena (4-0) took an early lead on an 84-yard Hudson Beers touchdown pass to Blake Hoban with 7:08 to go in the first quarter, but the Crusaders responded six minutes later with a 20-yard Ruth run.

The Braves scored again to start the second quarter, but Riordan got back-to-back touchdown runs from Ruth (31 yards) and Jackson (20 yards) to take a 21-13 lead with 27 seconds to go before the half.

Midway through the third quarter, the Braves tied things up with a four-yard TD pass from Beers to Hoban, plus a two-point conversion, but Ruth scored on a six-yard run three minutes later.

Just eight seconds into the fourth, Justin-Siena tied things up again on a 25-yard run.

The Crusaders pulled ahead again on a Carlos Valencia field goal with 3:16 to go, but Solomone Anitoni scored back-to-back touchdowns to put the game away. Anitoni took a kickoff back 90 yards, then recovered a Riordan fumble for a 15-yard touchdown with 2:45 left.

Washington 0 at Richmond 22: The Eagles (0-2) kept Richmond (1-2) in check through much of the first quarter, until Donovan Pham scored on a two-yard run with 2:09 to go. Washington drove back down the Oilers’ three, but couldn’t punch it in. Still, it was just 6-0, until Pham scored on a two-yard run and a two-point conversion with 6:59 left in the third. First-year head coach Michael Gateman has a ways to go, but has experienced upperclassmen to lean on, like quarterback Steven McKee and senior two-way linemen Nikko Punzal and Haolang Cheng, who have helped shore up the defense. Sophomore Calvin Verner had an interception, while Punzal, Cheng and senior Jalen Lee were the leading tacklers.

Balboa 8 at Daly City-Jefferson 18: The Buccaneers (0-2) got some bad news before this week’s game, in that star running back AJ Velasquez would miss his entire senior season with a torn ACL and torn meniscus. He suffered the injury during the second week of practice. He had gotten an offer from Whittier College, and had interest from Division II and Division III schools, with a possibility of a walk-on spot at Oregon. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder should be ready for track season.

Jefferson got out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, before Balboa got a safety courtesy of sophomore Anthony Artola. The Buccaneers pulled ahead on a 70-yard kickoff return by Roman Banks, but the extra point failed, and Jefferson scored 10 unanswered points.

Mission 7 at Redwood City-Sequoia 21: After a scoreless first quarter, Sequoia (2-1) jumped up 14-0 on touchdowns at 7:30 and 2:00. Mission responded with a touchdown with five minutes to play in the third quarter, but Damare Ward put the game away with 4:45 left in the game. Mission dropped to 0-3, and will visit Oakland this Friday.

Other Scores:

Sacred Heart Cathedral 14 at Aptos 35: The Irish are now 0-3 heading into the Bruce-Mahoney Game against St. Ignatius on Sept. 27.

Galileo 0 vs. Ygnacio Valley 38: Lions are now 0-3.

