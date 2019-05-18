SF Preps: SI, SHC postponed; Patrick O’Brien sets pole vault PR

St. Ignatius senior Jack Dyke pitches against Sacred Heart Cathedral during the 2019 Bruce-Mahoney Game at Oracle Park on March 16, 2019. (Ryan Gorcey / S.F. Examiner)

The two San Francisco teams still alive in the Central Coast Section baseball playoffs both had their games rained out on Saturday.

Sacred Heart Cathedral (which won a bizarre two-day game to advance) was supposed to play Willow Glen at 2 p.m. at St. Francis in Mountain View, but the game has been moved to 4 p.m. on Monday, slated for the University of San Francisco’s Bendetti Diamond.

After advancing to the CCS quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Live Oak on Wednesday, St. Ignatius was set to Gilroy-Christopher play down south at Wilcox High School on Saturday, but that game has been postponed until Monday, with the site still to be determined.

AAA Baseball: The annual Transbay Series between the winners of the Academic Athletic Association baseball title and the winners of the Oakland Athletic League has been set. Lowell, which won the AAA against Washington at Oracle Park last week, will face OAL champion Oakland Tech, which beat Skyline at Laney College after a cancelled game at the Oakland Coliseum and a pair of rain delays.

The two will face off in a three-game set, with the first game being Monday, May 20 at San Francisco State at 4 p.m. Game 2 will be on Tuesday, May 21, at 4 p.m. at Laney College. The third game of the series will be played the week of May 27, with the leagues hoping to play at San Francisco State.

St. Ignatius jumpers have big day at CCS Track Finals at Gilroy HS: Sophomore Megan Ronan of St. Ignatius came in third in the girls’ long jump final, leaping 18-6.00, just three inches from the top mark. Wildcats teammate Alexa Toliver came in sixth, at 17-2.50.

The St. Ignatius jumpers continued a strong showing with a fourth-place finish in the girls’ high jump, with freshman Chloe Hudson comingin fourth at 5-2.00, four inches off the top spot.

On the boys’ side, Archbishop Riordan senior Patrick O’Brien came in sixth in the boys’ pole vault, clearing a height of 13-6. The junior had posted a personal record of 13 feet to take third in the West Catholic Athletic League Championship Finals at Saint Francis last Saturday.

St. Ignatius boys’ high jumper Matt Teupel cleared a height of six feet, good for seventh in the section. In the boys’ long jump, senior Marcus Sweeney leaped 22-2.5, good for fourth. His teammate, Clem Thompson, came in 12th with a 20-3.

Other CCS Top Marks: The Serra boys’ 4x100m relay team of Juan Pablo Roa, Nathaniel Sanchez, Vince Poni and football player Terence Loville came in sixth with a time of 43.19 in the final, while Archbishop Riordan’s quartet of senior Nicholas Milburn, senior Chris Balingit, junior Kyle De Asis and senior Matt Balingit finished seventh at 43.46, well off their prelim run of 42.94.

Sacred Heart Cathedral senior Matthew Farruggio came in sixth in the boys’ 800m, clocking a 1:57.04.

In the Girls 3200m, St. Ignatius also came up with a big finish, as sophomore Evie Cohen came in seventh with an 11:08.5 time.

Finally, in the Boys’ 4x400m relay, Serra’s team of junior Liam Kilbridge, sophomore Liam Pearl, Loville and Sanchez came in second for a podium finish, clocking a 3:21.68.