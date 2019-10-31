SF Preps: Sacred Heart Cathedral begins playoffs on Saturday

The Central Coast Section announced its playoff pairings on Thursday, with Sacred Heart Cathedral named the No. 1 seed in the Open Division bracket.

Margi Beima’s Fightin’ Irish (24-5) blazed through the West Catholic Athletic League with a 9-1 record for their second straight league title, and the third in Beima’s decorated career as head coach, which saw her surpass 500 wins earlier this season.

Sacred Heart Cathedral has won seven Central Coast Section titles, and five Northern California crowns since Beima took over in 2003. The Irish will start their postseason on Saturday at 7 p.m., hosting No. 8 seed Menlo (18-12) at The Pavilion on campus in San Francisco.

The Irish, which lost UC Davis-bound outside hitter Megan Lenn less than a month into the season, are led by UCLA outside hitter commit Skylar Canady, who has 390 kills on the season and a team-high 4.6 kills per set. She’s joined by senior Norah Thompson, who has 184 kills and a 48.8 kill percentage — first on the team among players with 100 or more kills. She’s also the most efficient swinger on th eteam, with a .379 hit percentage (tops among players with 30 or more kills).

Thompson is also tops on the team with 29 solo blocks on the team, followed by wenior Sophie Seljeseth’s 23. Both average 0.3 blocks per set. Libero Ashley Chan paces the team with 279 digs, while setter Alden Standley, who has 1,082 assists on the season, and only 21 ball handling errors.

Sacred Heart Cathedral WCAL rival St. Ignatius (15-20) is seeded No. 6 in the Division III bracket, and will host No. 11-seed Capuchino on Saturday at 7 p.m. at McCullough Gymnasium on the Wildcats’ Sunset campus.