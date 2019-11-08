SF Preps Roundup: St. Ignatius wins indy, doubles tennis titles

Gabby Perich (left) and Tiffany Boudagian (second from left) pose with their West Catholic Athletic League championship medals next to the runners up from St. Francis. (Courtesy / WCAL)

With fall sports championship season in full swing, St. Ignatius swept the West Catholic Athletic League tennis tournaments on Thursday, coming home with both singles and doubles titles.

Following a second-place team finish in the regular season, the Wildcats saw junior Claire Galerkin — the reigning WCAL singles player of the year and first-team all-league selection — easily dispatch St. Francis’s Alisha Chulani (another 2018 first-teamer) in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

In the doubles portion of the tournament, the senior duo of Gabby Perich and Tiffany Boudagian — both WCAL first-teamers as individuals last season — won in three sets, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

The San Francisco Section / Academic Athletic Association team tennis championships pit Lowell against Lincoln at Lowell on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

On Nov. 2, Washington’s Angela Ho took the section’s individual championship, while Lowell sisters Taylor and Jasmin Chin won the 2019 section doubles title.

*****

On Wednesday at the WCAL cross country championships, Sacred Heart Cathedral finished with the fastest aggregate time (83:34) under head coach Andy Chan, and the fastest girls team time since 2012 (101:14).

The boys were led by fifth-place finisher Andrew Blelloch. The junior finished in 15:19.7, a school record for the Crystal Springs course in Belmont, Calif., and was the only San Francisco runner to finish in the top 10. Riordan senior Ej Odocayen finished 15th, at 16:06.1.

Riordan finished fourth with four runners in the top 20, with an average tiem of 16:31.

Other top San Francisco finishers included Riordan junior Luke Funke (17th, 16:23), Riordan senior Aidan Murtagh (18th, 16:28.6), Riordan sophomore Collin Murtagh (20th, 16:30.3), St. Ignatius sophomore Liam Milby (24th, 16:38.1), St. Ignatius junior Luke Veit (26th, 16:41.2), St. Ignatius senior George Hollister (27th, 16:43.8), Sacred Heart Cathedral senior Sedge Greenlee (28th, 16:47.9) and Sacred Heart Cathedral senior Dylan Souza (30th, 16:59.8).

St. Ignatius came in second in the girls’ race, with all five runners finishing in the top 25. The Wildcats’ top finisher was Evie Cohen, who ran the course in 18:15.9 for a fourth-place finish. Her teammate Claire Milby finished 14th in 19:41.3, followed by Sacred Heart Cathedral’s Sabina House (16th, 19:44.8), St. Ignatius junior Sinead Garrett (17th, 19:49.1), St. Ignatius sophomore Zoe Keane (18th, 19:50.2), Sacred Heart Cathedral sophomore Elizabeth Nip (19th 19:57.5), Sacred Heart Cathedral senior Tessa House (20th, 20:22.2), Sacred Heart Cathedral senior Corona Smith (21st, 20:24.0), St. Ignatius junior Gabriella Fry-Ross (23rd, 20:30.3) and Sacred Heart Cathedral junior Kennedy Salvador (25th, 20:45.2).

Both boys’ and girls’ teams for Sacred Heart Cathedral qualified for Central Coast Section postseasons.

*****

The No. 1-seeded Sacred Heart Cathedral girls volleyball team will play Mitty at 5:30 pm on Saturday night in the Central Coast Section Open Division final.

Lowell and Lincoln will play for the San Francisco Section title on Friday at 7 p.m. at Kezar Pavilion.