SF Preps Roundup: St. Ignatius boys LAX ends WCAL season undefeated

St. Ignatius lacrosse recovers from losing streak to win WCAL title: After a surprising April 23 loss to San Ramon Valley, marking their first loss to a Northern California opponent in a year, the St. Ignatius Wildcats rebounded the very next day, thrashing Serra 19-2 to snap a four-game skid. On Wednesday, they traveled to Atherton and beat Sacred Heart Prep (16-3, 6-1 WCAL) 8-7 to win their ninth WCAL title in the last 10 years, with the lone exception being last year, when a pair of SI forfeits gave SHP the crown. St. Ignatius (14-4, 7-0) took a 5-4 late in the third period on Wednesday and proceeded to hold the Gators off twice after the hosts got within a goal twice in the dying minutes, with Mark Stephens putting the Wildcats ahead 6-4 with 10:28 to go in the fourth quarter, and senior Samuel Parkinson putting St. Ignatius up 7-5 from point-blank range moments later. Mario Hemann had 13 saves on the day, helping to earn home field advantage for the Wildcats for the playoffs.

Marcon makes waves at WCAL golf championships: The 2019 Ed Ravenscroft WCAL Golf Championships were held at the Olympic Club on Monday, and while Bellarmine took home the team title, Sacred Heart Cathedral’s Angelo Marcon shot the second-best individual score on the day, reaching the clubhouse in just 71 strokes. He finished three shots behind the individual champion, Mitty’s Brian Ma. St. Ignatius finished third behind Bellarmine and Mitty, with Daniel Sheedy shooting a team-best 76. SHC finished sixth, even with Marcon’s excellent day, while Riordan brought up the rear. Serra finished fourth, and with St. Francis finishing seventh at the event, the Padres were able to surpass the Lancers in the overall standings for the season on points, owing some of their success to Marcon, whose performance let SHC edge the Lancers by two strokes on the day.

WCAL boys’ volleyball: The WCAL boys volleyball tournament began on Tuesday, with all three high seeds advancing to Wednesday night’s semifinals. No. 2 Serra took care of last-place St. Ignatius in straight sets to set up a semifinal clash with rival St. Francis, as the Lancers beat Mitty in five sets. Sacred Heart Cathedral was knocked off by fourth-ranked Valley Christian in straight sets, depriving the Fightin’ Irish of a shot at top-seeded Bellarmine. The winners of Wednesday’s semifinals are set to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the home of the higher-ranked team.

Lowell secures AAA golf title: With a convincing 197-237 win over Lincoln on Tuesday, Lowell clinched the AAA’s regular-season boys’ golf crown with a perfect 6-0 record. Though the regular season won’t conclude until Thursday, the postseason is set, with the Cardinals facing fourth-place Wallenberg in the first semifinal next Tuesday at Lincoln Park. Lincoln and Washington will meet Wednesday at Lincoln Park in the other semifinal, with the team and individual championships both being held at Lincoln Park the following Monday.

AAA baseball playoffs: The AAA baseball playoff picture is set, with the quarterfinals to be played on Tuesday. Academy finished second in Division 2 to snag the last spot and will face Washington, while Wallenberg won the Division 2 crown and will face Lincoln. The winners of those games will advance to Thursday’s semifinals, with the championship set for May 15 at Oracle Park. A detailed preview of the postseason tournament will be available in Sunday’s paper.

AAA badminton playoffs set: With the All-City Playoffs held this week to determine individual titles, the AAA will be settling its team badminton championship on the same schedule as the aforementioned baseball tournament. The six-team playoffs will begin on Tuesday, with top seeds Lowell and Washington receiving byes to Thursday’s semifinals. The championship will be held at Galileo on May 15.

One last spot to settle in AAA softball playoffs: The AAA softball regular season will conclude on Thursday, and that last set of games include a matchup that will settle the final positions in the playoff bracket. Washington (7-4) has won two prior meetings with Lincoln (6-5), but if the Mustangs can flip the script at Rossi Playground, second place in Division 1 and the first-round bye that comes with it would go down to tiebreakers. Lowell has already sealed the championship and could make it a clean sweep with a win over Balboa. The Cardinals have secured their place in next Thursday’s semifinals, awaiting a matchup between Balboa and Division 2 champion Burton, while the third-place finisher from Division 1 will face O’Connell with the hopes of earning a matchup with the second-place team in the semis. The championship will be on Tuesday, May 14 at SF State.

Final round of AAA track season looming: With the All-City Trials next Saturday at Kezar Stadium, the final set of AAA regular season meets will be held Thursday afternoon at Washington and Lowell. Though they’ll be at different sites, one of the most intriguing races to follow will be in the Boys 100m Dash, where Balboa’s Warren Liang and Mission’s Jelani Al-Malik, also a football star, enter competition with matching times of 10.9 seconds.