SF Preps Roundup: SI wins Bruce-Mahoney, Beima wins 500th

St. Ignatius 28 vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral 14: The Wildcats ensured there would be no third consecutive year of heartbreak at Kezar Stadium, jumping out to an early two-score lead en route to a methodical Bruce- Mahoney win.

Joe Celentano paced SI with 76 rushing yards on 16 carries, setting the tone for a night on which St. Ignatius (3-1, 1-0 WCAL) dominated the run game on both sides of the ball. The defense allowed just 27 rushing yards, meaning that quarterback Cian Dowling and wide receiver Tyrice Ivy Jr. could only do so much for Sacred Heart Cathedral (0-4, 0-1).

Dowling went 14-for-25 with 189 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown to Ivy to open the second quarter. In all, Ivy had 126 yards on seven receptions. Both SI quarterbacks had strong nights, with Teddye Buchanan accounting for 48 yards on the ground and 100 through the air while Zach Taylor-Smith went 4-of-6 passing for 87 yards. Danny Ryan caught four passes for 66 yards and Marcelo Villavicencio, making his first start at tight end, hauled in three passes for 30. Both Ryan and Villavicencio caught touchdowns, while Celentano also had an interception on defense.

Riordan 0 vs. Serra 41: The final score didn’t tell the full story as the Crusaders held Serra scoreless for a quarter before the Padres took control with their explosiveness and ability to rattle off big plays. Daylin McLemore had another memorable night for Serra (4-0, 1-0 WCAL), racking up 165 rushing yards on just eight carries. Riordan (2-2, 0-1) did do a solid job clamping down on the passing game, holding him to just 4-for-7 through the air for 128 yards, with 86 of those coming on a screen to Nate Sanchez. The Crusaders held star receiver Terence Loville without a reception, but Loville’s presence opened up opportunities for Sanchez and allowed McLemore to run free. Crusader running back Fazon Ruth’s assault on the record books was put on hold for the night as the Serra defense held him to just 32 yards on 13 carries. Quarterback Azaan Ledbetter threw for 52 yards on 6-of-10 passing.

Washington 0 vs. California School for the Deaf 55: CSD running back Calel Aramboles stole the show with 189 yards and five touchdowns on just nine carries as the visitors cruised to victory, playing the final quarter-and-a-half with a running clock. Jalen Lee had a strip sack and fumble recovery for Washington (0-4) while running 19 times for 45 yards.

Lincoln 48 vs. El Camino 8: The Mustangs raced past El Camino both literally and figuratively, rushing for 437 yards. Luis Contreras, playing at running back with Jonas Francovich under center, ran 18 times for 157 yards. He reached the end zone twice, with four other teammates rushing for touchdowns as well. Junior Ahleir Barnett had 64 yards on 14 carries and was one of those four teammates to score.

Balboa 6 at Cardinal Newman 35: The Cardinals effectively dispatched Balboa, opening up a 28-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and allowing the reserves to play the rest of the way. With a huge showdown against Rancho Cotate next week, Cardinal Newman (4-0) — the No. 1 team in the North Coast Section Division IV — was able to rest its starters, using two quarterbacks, five different running backs and four different receivers. Balboa (0-4) finally scored in the fourth quarter, the team’s first touchdown since a kick return two weeks earlier against Jefferson. The Buccaneers played a challenging non-league schedule, including the Washington 4A No. 4-ranked team in Woodinville, the No. 37 team in the Central Coast Section in Jefferson, the No. 11 team in the NCS Division VI rankings, Arcata, and Cardinal Newman. They open up Academic Athletic Association play against Galileo on Saturday at 2 p.m.

SHC wins Serve It Up Tournament: Not only did head coach Margi Beima notch her 500th career win in a five-set thriller against Palo Alto, the Fightin’ Irish won their own Serve It Up Tournament, a combined volleyball and community service event. In addition to beating Palo Alto, Sacred Heart Cathedral (18-4) took down fellow Lasallian schools Justin-Siena and Christian Brothers in straight sets.

Those wins extended SHC’s winning streak to five, and the Irish will look to make it six straight and 502 career wins for Beima with Wednesday’s home match against St. Ignatius (15-9), but they’ll likely be shorthanded when doing so. Outside hitter Megan Lenn, a UC Davis commit, missed the Serve It Up Tournament with a broken knuckle suffered during the Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas, and defensive specialist Alyssa Taylor was injured during the win over Palo Alto. SHC stands alone in first place in the WCAL at 3-0, with both SI and Mitty at 2-1. The Irish beat Mitty in four sets last Tuesday. SI’s lone league loss thus far came in straight sets to St. Francis on Sept. 18.

Lowell girls golf continues to dominate: With a comfortable 169-261 win over Galileo on Monday, the Lowell girls golf team improved to 4-0 in AAA play. The five-time defending champions will battle Lincoln for first place next Wednesday at Lincoln Park.