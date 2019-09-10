SF Preps Roundup: Riordan’s Fazon Ruth making history

It was a week for RBs in the City, as Fazon Ruth piles up yards and Alfonzo Smith piles up TDs

Riordan 39, Tamalpais 27: The Crusaders are 2-0 for the first time since their run to the Central Coast Section title game in 2015. Fazon Ruth turned in the third-biggest single-game rushing peformance in school history, running for 255 yards on 24 carries, and fullback Kemoeatu Kefu rushed 12 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Ruth now has 495 rushing yards on 58 carries through two games this season, putting him on a record pace. Only one other back prior to Ruth (13.03 YPC) has sustained a yards-per-carry of over 10 yards: Donald Strickland averaged 11.77 yards per carry in 1997 and finished with 1,095 yards on 93 carries in 10 games.

The highest per-game rushing average in (available) Riordan history is Tyrone McGraw, who rushed for a record 1,519 yards on 251 carries in 10 games in 2005.

Sacred Heart Cathedral 21, Salinas-Palma 35: The Irish fell to 0-2 after fading down the stretch for the second straight week. Sacred Heart Cathedral got a 65-yard touchdown run from Kieran Cormican on the third play of the game, and took a 14-0 lead on a four-yard touchdown by sophomore Derek Reagans III, but made crucial mistakes. After allowing three straight touchdowns, the Irish fumbled on the goal line at the start of the fourth quarter, leading to a two-play scoring drive.

St. Ignatius 21, Atherton-Sacred Heart Prep 28: The Wildcats nearly got revenge on the team that knocked them out of the postseason last year, but the Gators scored with 76 seconds remaining to eek out a win. St. Ignatius quarterback Teddye Buchanan rushed seven times for 35 yards, completed 16-of-28 passes for 189 yards (but threw two interceptions) and made eight tackles, adding a pass breakup. Senior wide receiver Danny Ryan accounted for 10 catches for 125 yards.

Burton 32, Richmond 6: The Pumas notched their second straight win and are the only 2-0 team in the Academic Athletic Association. Junior quarterback Jonah Mati went 6-of-12 for 209 yards, and junior Jamison Smallwood rushed 14 times for 80 yards.

Senior running back Alfonzo Smith did a bit of everything, rushing four times for 64 yards and a score, catching three balls for 139 yards and two more touchdowns and finally capping the game off with a punt return for a touchdown. He now has 10 touchdowns on the season.

After a scoreless first quarter, Burton exploded for 20 points in the second, with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Mati to Christian Caceres, a 48-yard Smith run and a 39-yard Smith catch. The Pumas held the Oilers scoreless until the start of the fourth quarter, and after a 30-yard Richmond TD pass, exploded for a big play of their own: an 81-yard score from Mati to Smith.

Lowell 0, San Ramon-Dougherty Valley 38: The Cardinals followed up their 18-12 win in Week 1 with a let-down against a Wildcats team that lost both its starting quarterback and starting running back from a middling 5-6 team a year ago.

Balboa 0, Woodinville (Wash.) 55: The Buccaneers dropped their opener to a team ranked No. 331 in the nation and No. 5 in the state of Washington in the preseason.

Washington 6, San Jose-Harker 20: Washington led 6-0 with 3:20 to go before halftime, but Harker running back Devin Keller tore off a 30-yard touchdown run, the first of 20 unanswered points — 13 in the fourth quarter.

Mission 12, Santa Clara 36: In another game that was close early — 7-6 Santa Clara in the second quarter — the Bears couldn’t keep pace thanks to several fumbles. Mission’s two TDs were both scored on the Jamariea Burroughs-to-Matthew Cohn connection, as Burroughs hit Cohn for a 25-yarder and a 33-yarder. On the ground, running back Will Delaney toted the rock 10 times for 96 yards.

Galileo 0, East Nicolaus 41: The rebuilding Lions are now 0-2.

Other Sports:

Girls volleyball: League play begins for the AAA this Friday with a full slate of games. Lincoln — last year’s co-champion at 13-1 in league play — enters its AAA opener against Washington at home, having gone 6-2 in non-league competition. Last year’s other co-champion, Lowell (1-2), travels to Burton (1-0). Immaculate Conception (0-3) heads to Galileo (0-0). and Wallenberg (0-0) heads to Balboa (3-4). Last year’s Division 2 champion Mission will host Marshall in the first match for both schools.

In the WCAL, Margi Beima’s Sacred Heart Cathedral team has gone 7-1 after a season-opening loss to Marin Catholic, losing just six sets in eight games. Beima now sits at 490 career wins.

The Irish will face Lowell at Lowell on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in a battle of 2018 league champions.