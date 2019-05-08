SF Preps Roundup: Quanico commits, SI jumpers sweep WCAL

Tigers take BCL West baseball title: With a 7-5 win over University on Friday, Lick-Wilmerding (13-6, 8-2 BCL West) won the regular season BCL West baseball championship, also earning the top playoff seed in the process by avenging a 3-0 loss to the Red Devils three days earlier. The winners of Wednesday evening’s semifinals (Lick-Wilmerding vs. University and Stuart Hall vs. Urban) will face off on Friday at Nealon Field, the eastern diamond of the Big Rec complex at Golden Gate Park, on Friday afternoon at 3:30.

AAA semifinals set: Big Rec will also be the site of Thursday’s Academic Athletic Association baseball semifinals, getting underway at 3:30. The Division 1 teams took care of business in Tuesday’s quarterfinals, with both Lincoln and Washington winning mercy rule-shortened affairs. Lincoln (13-14) earned a shot at top-seeded Lowell by beating Wallenberg 12-1, erupting for 10 runs in the bottom of the first. That was more than enough offense for Anthony Sierra, who struck out 12 and held the Bulldogs hitless over five innings, with one run scoring on five walks. Washington (11-15) rolled to a win over Academy with similar ease, winning 18-3 by scoring six runs in the third and another seven in the fourth. Christopher Wong went 3-for-4 with three RBI and Niko Lanier drew three of the Eagles’ 11 walks as the third seed moved on to face Mission on Thursday.

Quanico to play D-III basketball: After proving himself as a dynamic player off the bench for the Riordan Crusaders, jumping out of the gym despite standing at just 5-foot-5, Zach Quanico announced his commitment on Monday to continue his basketball career and education at Gordon College, a Christian school in Wenham, Massachusetts. He averaged eight minutes per game and three points per night as a senior, making most of his impact on defense, and with his high energy and speed making an impact in practice. In Wenham, he’ll join a Fighting Scots team that went 23-5 last season, losing in the championship of the Commonwealth Coast Conference Tournament to Nichols.

Huge week for SI long jumpers: The St. Ignatius long jumpers cleaned up at the WCAL championships, held over the past week at St. Francis. The Wildcats took home the gold in both boys and girls long jump at both the varsity and junior varsity levels, with Faith Peterson-Bailey winning the girls varsity crown at 15-7 and Marcus Sweeney winning on the boys side at 21-4 1/4, beating teammate Clem Thompson out by five inches.

All-City tennis: The All-City Tennis championships concluded on Friday, with Balboa’s Sheldon On winning the tournament, dropping a total of just seven games over the course of his four matches. He swept his foes in the Round of 16 and Quarterfinals, beat Lowell’s Albert Shi 6-2, 6-0 in the semis and beat another Cardinal, Justin Pau, 6-3, 6-2 to win the singles title. The Lowell duo of Andrew Trinh and Angus Wong won the doubles crown, beating teammates Nathan Ng and Joshua Wong in three sets in the final. Of the 16 tandems in the tournament, eight were from Lowell.

CCS tennis: St. Ignatius’ boys tennis team fell in the CCS semifinals on Wednesday to top-seeded Menlo, 5-2. The singles and doubles tournaments will open next week, with SI’s tandem of Jack Carroll and Josh Belandres as the top doubles seed. Carroll and Belandres won the WCAL tournament last month.

Serra volleyball advances, SHC falls: The quarterfinals were held across all three divisions of the CCS boys volleyball tournament on Tuesday night, with Serra (26-7) moving on to the Division II semis by beating Monterey in four sets (21-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-23). The second-seeded Padres will host Saratoga-Prospect on Thursday night. In Division III, fourth-seeded Sacred Heart Cathedral’s season came to an end with a three-set loss to Santa Cruz-Pacific Collegiate. The Fightin’ Irish finish the year with a record of 20-17.

SI lacrosse clobbers Serra: The top seeds stayed true to form in the WCAL lacrosse tournament, with No. 1 St. Ignatius trouncing Serra 20-4 to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals. Seventh-seeded Sacred Heart Cathedral fell 20-7 in Atherton to No. 2 Sacred Heart Prep. On Wednesday afternoon, Topher Bligh scored four goals as SI beat Menlo 12-7 to advance to Friday’s final, in which the Wildcats will host regular-season runner-up Sacred Heart Prep (19-3).

WCAL baseball: The top four seeds all won in the quarterfinals of the WCAL baseball tournament, with No. 2 Serra beating No. 7 St. Ignatius 3-1 in the closest game of the day. All three City teams lost in the first round as top-seeded Valley Christian took down Riordan 12-1 and Mitty eliminated Sacred Heart Cathedral, trouncing the Irish 21-1 after the teams split a pair of blowouts in the regular season The championship will be hosted by the highest remaining seed at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

City teams wiped out in WCAL softball: Both St. Ignatius and Sacred Heart Cathedral went out quietly in the quarterfinals of the WCAL softball tournament, with the sixth-seeded Fightin’ Irish falling 16-1 to Valley Christian and the Wildcats losing 10-3 to fourth-seeded Mitty.