SF Preps Roundup: Playoff pairings announced, SHC VB wins CCS

St. Ignatius Wildcats quarterback Teddye Buchanan (10) runs the ball against the Gonzaga Prep Bullpups in the first quarter at JB Murphy Field on September 14, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner.

Following a dramatic win against Serra to claim its first share of a West Catholic Athletic League title since 2006, St. Ignatius has been seeded third in the Central Coast Section Division I playoffs

The Wildcats (8-2) will face off once again against league foe Archbishop Mitty (6-4), seeded sixth. The two will meet on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. at St. Ignatius’ J.B. Murphy Field.

The pairings, announced on Sunday morning, see WCAL teams St. francis (4-6) and Valley Christian (9-1) face off with one another in the first round, while No. 1-seeded Serra (9-1) will face No. 8-seed Half Moon Bay (10-0) in San Mateo at the same time as St. Ignatius squares off with Mitty.

If both the Wildcats and Padres win out, they would come together for a CCS Division I final on either Friday, Nov. 29, or Sat., Nov. 30. St. Ignatius easily dispatched Mitty, 21-7, in their regular-season meeting.

*****

Girls’ Volleyball: After both sweeping their way into the Academic Athletic Association final, Lowell swept Lincoln 25-11, 25-19, 25-10 to take the league and section title. The Cardinals repeat as champions, going 14-0 in league play. They lost just two sets between Oct. 1 and the end of the season, the last one coming on Oct. 29 against their eventual finals opponent, the Mustangs.

Lincoln finished the season 29-12 overall, with a 12-2 record in league play. Lowell went 25-8 overall, and 14-0 in AAA play.

The Sacred Heart Cathedral girls’ volleyball team captured head coach Margi Beima’s eighth Central Coast Section title, winning the Open Division bracket with a 3-0 sweep over WCAL foe Archbishop Mitty on Saturday night at San Jose-Gunn — the fifth time this season the Irish beat the Monarchs.

Sacred Heart Cathedral also got a major morale boost during the match with the return of senior outside hitter Megan Lenn. After cracking a bone in her hand during the Durango Classic in Las Vegas on Sept. 21, the UC Davis-bound Lenn missed 14 matches before finally returning for the third set of the win over Mitty, notching a kill on her first play.

Lenn had only participated in two practices before returning to competition, but if she can be anything close to full strength, even for short stretches, she’ll give Sacred Heart Cathedral a big weapon. In her absence, junior Amaya Keiper has emerged as a legitimate outside threat, with 154 kills in 69 sets — trailing only UCLA-bound Skylar Canaday (4.6) and Lenn (159 in 40, for a 4.0 average). Senior middle blocker Norah Thompson has also stepped up, racking up 184 kills in 90 sets with a .379 hitting percentage.

Northern California regional playoff brackets will be released on Sunday evening.

*****

Girls’ Tennis: Lincoln lost all seven matches to Lowell in the AAA team tennis final on Friday.

In singles, Danielle Vakutin beat Virginia Ho, 6-3, 6-3; Christine Shen beat Chloe Vuong 6-0, 6-0; Kiara Chan beat Zuanyu Zhou 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-7); and Taylor Chin beat Ariana Grinberg 6-1, 7-6.

In doubles, the Cardinals team of Kaitlin Canotal and Bridgette Gong beat the Mustangs’ Kelsey Liang and Jenna Chui 6-1, 6-2. The Lowell pair of Emily Chen and Jasmin Chin beat Lincoln’s Samantha Fu and Jessica Struck 6-3, 6-3. Finally, the Cardinals’ Anna Kaplan and Kim Chang beat the Mustangs’ Celina Mac and Kayla Liang, 6-0, 6-2.