SF Preps Roundup: Lowell makes history with win over Washington

Lowell quarterback Reese Miller throws a pass during the Cardinals’ game against Mission on Oct. 4, 2019 at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco. (Ryan Gorcey / S.F. Examiner)

Lowell 38 vs. Washington 0: After suffering a 42-0 shutout at the hands of a rejuvenated Mission team a week ago, the Cardinals matched their win total from the last two seasons by shutting out the Eagles. The win moves Lowell (3-2, 1-1 in Academic Athletic Association) over .500 for the first time since 2013, the last time the Cardinals won three or more games, going 5-6.

Senior Brandon Nguy headlined the rushing attack against Washington, carrying the ball eight times for 127 yards and two touchdowns on the day.

Senior Ronald Pollick opened scoring with a three-yard touchdown, and then the Lowell defense stoned Washington on two red zone scoring opportunities to keep an 8-0 advantage.

With no time left on the clock before halftime, sophomore quarterback Reese Miller ran for a touchdown, with the PAT hit by sophomore Nikolai Hungate.

Nguy tallied a 50-yard scoring scamper and a 20-yard TD run after halftime, and Lowell finished things off with a touchdown pass from Miller to junior receiver Jeremiah Hizon.

Hizon was one of the defensive leaders, according to head coach Danny Chan, as were sophomore Peter Chun and Pollick. Senior Young Cho took stats for the Cardinals.

Balboa 38 vs. Burton 14: Burton (2-2, 0-1 in Academic Athletic Association) and Balboa (2-4, 2-0 in AAA) were knotted 6-6 at half, with Balboa scoring on an 80-yard touchdown by Roman Banks. The Pumas edged ahead 14-12 in the middle of the third, but the Buccaneers then scored 26 unanswered points.

Jaziah Amataga picked up a 15-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown (his second of the day), then senior Jeno Leui punched in a two-yard scoring run. Armonni Woolridge hauled in a 50-yard touchdown catch, and Banks finished things off with a 30-yard touchdown trot.

Both teams look to have somewhat easy weeks ahead, with Balboa facing 0-5 Washington on Friday at 3 p.m., and Burton heading to 0-6 Galileo.

Mission 54 vs. Galileo 0: Despite quarterback Jamareia Burroughs going down on the first series with a hyperextended left knee, the Bears — who had 23 players show up on the school’s honor roll — continued their resurrection story. Missing upwards of 15 players for much of a challenging preseason schedule, Mission (2-3-1, 2-0) was outscored 99-58 before AAA play began. The Bears have now outscored their last two opponents 96-0, but they’ll have to move forward without Burroughs, one of their biggest weapons.

Backup Matt Cohn, though, proved he’s going to be tough to contain, as well.

“I’ve been trying to hide him,” head coach Tobias Whitley said. “He can do more than what you saw. He’s a big player for us.”

Cohn scored three rushing touchdowns — including a 41-yard cut-back in the second quarter and a 48-yard run in the third — and threw for two more, including a 53-yarder to Will Delaney just before the half. Read our online recap for more.

Riordan 28 @ Bellarmine 27: Archbishop Riordan had a chance at history Friday night against the Bells, but a tipped conversion pass in double overtime cost them their first win over Bellarmine since 2000.

The Crusaders defense racked up five sacks on the night, including three in the second half, while junior running back Fazon Ruth rushed for 91 yards on 16 carries, including a 10-yard touchdown on the first play of overtime. Zachary Charlton hauled in five passes for 111 yards.

Quarterback Azaan Ledbetter went 10-of-15 for 171 yards with two touchdowns, but also threw a crucial interception on the run with three minutes to go in regulation. Bellarmine — trailing 14-7 — took over at the 30-yard line and scored on a seven-play drive to send the game into the first extra period.

Riordan (2-4, 0-3 in West Catholic Athletic League) is still looking for their first league win since Oct. 20, 2017 (a double-overtime 26-20 win over St. Ignatius), and with WCAL-leading Valley Christian up next, it looks like that streak may just last a bit longer. Read our online recap for more.

Sacred Heart Cathedral 0 @ Valley Christian 61: The Irish (0-6, 0-3 in WCAL) have now been outscored 245-77 during a trying season with a very young roster, but this week’s blowout came at the hands of the WCAL front-running Warriors (6-0, 3-0 in WCAL), who have outscored opponents 200-39.

St. Ignatius 35 vs. St. Francis 26: The Wildcats snapped a six-year losing streak to the Lancers, and did it with the help of running back Jahsai Shannon, who returned from Las Vegas-Bishop Gorman to finish his senior season with his friends.

St. Ignatius (4-2, 2-1 WCAL) put up more points than any WCAL team had scored on St. Francis in regulation since 2015, generating 430 yards of total offense and racing to a 21-0 lead.

Quarterback Teddye Buchanan had one of his best performances yet, throwing for two touchdowns and 203 yards while running for another 97 yards and two scores on 17 carries.

Running back Joe Celentano had just four touches, but one of those was a 65-yard touchdown reception on a short pass. Read more in our online recap.

