SF Preps Roundup: Former Mission star Niamey Harris commits to NAIA program

Niamey Harris, who played basketball at City College of San Francisco for the past two years after leading Mission to a state championship in 2017, announced on Tuesday that he will be continuing his career at Bellevue University, an NAIA school in Bellevue, Nebraska, an Omaha suburb.

A star in both football and basketball in high school, Harris averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 2.9 assists as a senior on the Bears’ 35-1 team that became the first San Francisco public school to win a state title, capping off his four years of varsity basketball by matching his season high with 31 points in a championship game overtime victory over Villa Park. The Bears went undefeated in Academic Athletic Association play in each of his final three years, winning the regular season and tournament titles each time. The final play of his high school career was a thunderous dunk to cap off the state championship victory, a jam that was only outdone by his incredible putback rip that awed a crowd of 3,000 when the Bears beat St. Ignatius in the NorCal semifinals.

At CCSF, he averaged seven points per game in his second year while improving his free throw percentage to 76.3%. In Nebraska, he’ll be joining a Bruins team that went 19-14 this year, with an 11-3 record in the North Star Athletic Association, in which they tied for first and reached the championship game of the conference tournament.

Lacrosse: It took 14 games and a 3,000-mile trip, but St. Ignatius boys’ lacrosse’s unbeaten run has finally come to an end during a spring break trip to New York. The Wildcats’ record now stands at 13-2 after back-to-back defeats against fellow nationally-ranked teams, losing 13-10 to St. Anthony’s on Long Island and suffering a 14-3 defeat to Hempstead-Garden City on Wednesday, with the Trojans outscoring the visitors 9-0 in the second half.

Baseball: With much of the league on spring break this week, the WCAL baseball schedule has taken the week off, allowing local teams a chance to head to Sacramento to play in the Boras Classic. Serra opened the tournament by beating Bakersfield-Frontier 11-1, but the Padres’ winning streak finally came to an end at nine games on Tuesday with a 4-3 loss to Bellarmine. Sacred Heart Cathedral rebounded from an 8-0 loss to the Padres in WCAL play on Friday, opening the tournament by beating Petaluma-Casa Grande 12-1 but then falling in the second round to Stockton-St. Mary’s, 6-2.

St. Ignatius (9-10) is not in the Boras Classic, but the ‘Cats did rebound from back-to-back shutout losses with a 4-2 win at Cupertino-Homestead on Tuesday, and they’ll host Menlo-Atherton at Fairmont Field on Thursday. Riordan (2-15-1) is also taking advantage of the break in the league schedule to play other local opponents, beating South San Francisco 15-5 on Saturday but dropping a 3-1 decision to Lowell on Tuesday. Jack Schonherr had a pair of hits for the victorious Cardinals, who got a complete game five-hitter from Levi Humphrey. Lowell (14-5, 9-1 AAA) continues to excel against City opponents, with the Cardinals’ only league loss coming to Lincoln back on April 3.

With a 5-2 loss to San Domenico back on April 2, the University Red Devils lost their distinction as the last undefeated baseball team in the BCL West. University (7-5, 3-1) did get revenge on the Panthers three days later, using a seven-run second inning for a 7-4 win. Lick-Wilmerding (8-5, 5-1) now sits in first place, with Stuart Hall (9-5, 3-2) still alive in the mix as well.

University and Lick-Wilmerding will renew their rivalry in lacrosse on Thursday, with the Red Devils entering as the heavy favorites. University (10-3, 2-1) sits in second place in the BCL West, having only lost to unbeaten Marin Academy, while Lick-Wilmerding (3-10, 0-5) enters on a six-game skid.

Swimming: The WCAL swim championships were held over the weekend, but local teams were largely held off the podium as Bellarmine and St. Francis dominated most categories. St. Ignatius did win the girls junior varsity meet, with Sabrina Ma, who also played on the Wildcats’ varsity basketball team as a freshman, winning the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:12.47. Ma was also on the relay team that won the 200-yard medley at the meet, and she finished second in the 100-yard individual medley.

Girls’ Flag Football: The first of the AAA girls flag football semifinals were held on Tuesday, with Balboa beating Lowell 13-0. The Cardinals had triumphed in their final regular season game, shutting out perennial league champion Galileo, but the Buccaneers picked up the road win on Tuesday and will host the championship game at 11 a.m. on Saturday against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Galileo and Lincoln. When the teams met in the regular season back on March 1, the Lions eked out an 8-6 win.

Softball: Lowell (8-0 AAA) remains in complete control of the league’s softball race, beating Burton 16-0 on Tuesday. The Cardinals have now posted shutouts in back-to-back affairs and have shut out the opposition in four of eight league games overall.

Girls’ Badmitton: Lowell and Washington seem to be on a collision course with a championship on the line in nearly every sport in the AAA, so it’s little surprise that the Cardinals and Eagles sit as the last two unbeaten badminton teams in the league. They’re set to battle at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Lowell. Burton sits one game back, having only lost to Lowell, and the Pumas will travel to Washington to conclude the regular season on Tuesday.