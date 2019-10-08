SF Preps Roundup: Close losses for City WCAL teams

All three San Francisco WCAL football teams lost over the weekend, but they put up valiant efforts against teams that have typically handed them lopsided beatings. Additionally, AAA play opened with two blowouts and a forfeit.

St. Ignatius 7 vs. Valley Christian 17: The Wildcats hung tight with one of the Bay Area’s top teams, allowing just three points in the first three quarters. Those points came on a bizarre sequence as St. Ignatius blocked a Warrior field goal, but Valley Christian was able to pick up the ball and reach the end zone. While doing so, though, the Warriors committed a holding penalty. SI was forced to accept the penalty to negate the touchdown, and the Warriors connected on the ensuing field goal attempt.

A Teddye Buchanan-to-Danny Ryan touchdown gave the Wildcats a 7-3 lead late in the third quarter and sparked hopes for St. Ignatius’s first win over Valley since 2014, but two 43-yard completions for the Warriors led to a pair of short Michael Corini touchdown runs. The stellar Valley Christian secondary helped put the game away with interceptions by Kavir Bains and Washington State commit Moon Ashby. As promising as it was for the Wildcats to play a tight game against a team that beat them 41-0 last year, the best news for SI came off the field, as running back Jahsai Shannon returned to complete his senior year and was officially cleared on Monday. Shannon’s family had moved to Las Vegas, but he’s finishing school with his friends at SI and will form a strong backfield tandem with Joe Celentano.

Riordan 21 at Mitty 24: A back-and-forth game went to the host Monarchs, who took the lead for good in the first minute of the fourth quarter on a 30-yard touchdown from Shamir Bey to Reymello Murphy. The game was marred by a scary injury to Riordan’s Aden Jackson with 4:01 left, and after a 25-minute delay in which he was removed via stretcher, the Crusaders fumbled on the next play. Two Mitty first downs sealed the game shortly thereafter. While Riordan held Bey to just 13 rushing yards, he still completed 10 of 14 passes for 123 yards and running back Zach Tabangcura, getting the lion’s share of the carries for the hosts with James Thomas out, ran 14 times for 128 yards and a touchdown. On Monday, Riordan confirmed that Jackson was making a strong recovery, though he’s out for this coming week.

Sacred Heart Cathedral 14 at St. Francis 42: Despite the final score, the Fightin’ Irish were tied at halftime in arguably the toughest place to play in not just the WCAL, but in the entire Bay Area. Cian Dowling’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Dara Keane brought SHC even with 23 seconds left in the first half, and a Tyrice Ivy Jr. interception of a deep Lancer pass brought them into halftime tied. Sophomore Camilo Arquette had run for two early Lancer touchdowns, including a 47-yard score as St. Francis opened up a 14-0 lead, but a 23-yard completion to Keane set up a one-yard Kieran Cormican touchdown run and Dowling linked up with Keane again to tie the game. Ivy’s interception gave the Irish momentum heading into halftime, but Arquette would run for his third touchdown early in the second half. Despite punting on their following drive, the Irish would get the ball back following a fumble recovery, but they’d be stopped on downs, setting up three more St. Francis rushing touchdowns to put the game out of reach.

Mission 42 vs. Lowell 0: After showing marked improvement in the classroom to gain eligibility, the Bears showed the benefits of playing a tough nonleague schedule by rolling to their first win of the season. Jamareia Burroughs completed 12 of his 17 passes for 183 yards while Noah Lee ran for 118 on just eight carries and added 35 receiving yards. Julian Milton had a pair of receiving touchdowns, while Lowell was stuffed by the Mission defense. The Bears held Benjamin Ng and Adrian Navarro to just 78 combined yards and forced incompletions on the Cardinals’ final eight attempted passes.

Lincoln 50 at Washington 0: It was a quick and easy day at the office for the Mustangs, who led 28-0 after a quarter and finished their game with a running clock for the second straight week. Luis Contreras ran for 122 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries and Jonas Francovich had a pick six to boot. Contreras also had an interception on the day.

Balboa def. Galileo, forfeit: The Buccaneers picked up their first win of the season without even having to take the field as Galileo was unable to suit up enough players to play the teams’ league opener.