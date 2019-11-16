SF Preps Notebook: Lowell VB advances, WCAL XC teams make state

Saturday Prep Notes:

• Lowell volleyball (26-8) downed Burlingame 3-0, taking a narrow first set 26-24 before running away 25-16 in a second and finishing off the Panthers in a third.

The No. 6-seed Cardinals now advance to the Northern California Division III final, where they will face No. 1-seed Sacred Heart Prep. The winner of that match — on Nov. 19 in Atherton — will play the winner of the Southern California regional between No. 13-seed Palm Desert and No. 2-seed Pasadena.

The Gators (26-11) swept Gilroy-Christopher 3-0 on Saturday to advance, after a tight 3-2 win over Vacaville on Thursday.

Lowell has now won nine matches in a row, and has won 23 of its last 25 sets.

• The St. Ignatius boys’ water polo team took home the Division III CIF Central Coast Section title on Saturday, beating Carmel 16-15 in overtime. The Wildcats went just 2-5 in WCAL play this fall, and 7-16 overall before squeaking into the postseason. After losing its final two regular-season games and a first-round league tournament game to Mitty, St. Ignatius beat San Jose-Pioneer 9-2, then squeaked by Pebble Beach-Stevenson 13-12 before taking out No. 2-seed Carmel, which came in at 16-9.

• The Wildcats’ boys’ cross country team won the Division III Central Coast Section title at the Crystal Springs Cross Country Course in Belmont, and both they and the girls’ team will move on to state. Sacred Heart Cathedral’s boys and girls teams both finished second, and will also head to state. Riordan finished third.

In the girls’ race, St. Ignatius junior Evie Cohen finished second with a time of 19:05.84, while Sacred Heart Cathedral senior Sabina House finished fourth in 19:37.22. Fightin’ Irish sophomore Elizabeth Nip finished in ninth at 20:01.94, with Wildcats junior Sinead Garrett rounded out the top 10 with a 20:04.74, just ahead of teammate Clare Milby, who came in 11th at 20:11.13.

In the boys’ race, Sacred Heart Cathedral junior Andrew Blelloch finished fourth at 16:20.52. Riordan senior EJ Odocayen finished seventh at 16:33.66. St. Ignatius junior Liam Milby was the last local in the top 10, finishing in 16:44.82. A quartet of San Francisco finishers bunched up just outside the top 10, with Riordan’s Liam Funke (11th, 16:50.9), St. Ignatius junior Luke Veit (12th, 16:54.65), Sacred Heart Cathedral senior Sedge Greenlee (13th, 16:54.66) and St. Ignatius senior Alex Hall (14th, 17:00.23).