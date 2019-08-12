SF Preps Notebook: Jalen Camp to transfer from Riordan

Mayer Family Field at Archbishop Riordan High School on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. The school is beginning a $2.9 million renovation project on the joint football-baseball field, the first such renovation in 70 years. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

First-year Riordan head football coach Mark Modeste will have more of a rebuilding job than initially expected.

Coming in with a new offense and — by the end of the season — a new field, Modeste will not have the services his top returning offensive weapon in Jalen Camp.

The running back told The Examiner during the spring that he was excited about the new offense Modeste was installing, but he said on Monday that he will be attending Terra Nova for his senior season due to financial hardship.

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder led the Crusaders in rushing attempts (115), rushing yards (485), rushing touchdowns (4 of the team’s 5) and was second in all-purpose yards (611) for a team that went 1-9 overall and 0-7 in league.

This summer, the two-star back (ranked No. 185 in the country by 247Sports) received a marked uptick in recruiting attention. He visited San Jose State, Cal, UC Davis and Nevada, attending Nevada’s spring game in Reno — the first ever collegiate spring game he’d attended.

Terra Nova’s first game of the season is on Aug. 30 against Riordan, but Camp was unsure about how many games — if any — he’d have to miss due to the transfer.

SF Preps Notebook:

Camp isn’t the only San Francisco running back who left the WCAL. Jahsai Shannon — who thrilled as the No. 2 back as a sophomore for St. Ignatius — is now at Bishop Gorman, outside of Las Vegas.

Teddye Buchanan — who was a first-team All-City defensive back last season — will be taking first snaps at quarterback with the Wildcats this season as a senior.

As former San Francisco prep stars begin to arrive on college campuses, several local baseball players will be playing at the next level. Mission twins Azaan and Ahkeem Lewis both got full-ride academic scholarships and will walk on at Grambling State. Mission pitcher Will Cohen will attempt to walk on at Sonoma State, and dynamic Mission outfielder Asantay Wilson is now enrolled at Folsom Lake Community College, rather than his intended destination, the College of San Mateo. Sacred Heart Cathedral’s Danny Hinderliter will walk on at Santa Clara.