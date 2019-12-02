Lowell’s Zachary Parker runs the state cross country meet on Nov. 30 at Woodward Park in Fresno, Calif. (Courtesy / dyestae.com and Chuck Utash)

SF Preps: Lowell’s Zachary Parker medals in state XC meet

Both Lowell cross country teams make big splash at state meet in Fresno

In what one veteran coach called the fastest state meet in its 31-year history, Lowell’s Zachary Parker became the school’s first male cross country medal winner by placing sixth in the Division IV race in a San Francisco Section- and school-record time of 15:33.3.

Parker led the Cardinals to an eighth-place team finish, where they set a section and school record for combined time, at 82:44.

Parker, a senior, is only the second male and fifth runner overall from the San Francisco Section to win a medal at the state meet.

The Lowell girls team also showed well achieving the school’s fifth top-10 finish and the third-best team time. Elizabeth Holcombe was the Cardinals’ first runner, placing 21st with a time of 18:43.9 in the Division IV race.

Other local finishers:

Washington senior Kiara Neely finished 183rd in girls’ Division I with a time of 22:28, while Galileo junior Maia Piomelli finished 169th in 21:20.

St. Ignatius’ Evie Cohen finished ninth with an 18:11.3 in the girls’ Division III race, while Burton sophomore Emelife Lillan finished 154th with a time of 21:01.3.

In the Division IV girls’ race, Academy sophomore Naomi Manuel finished 147th out of 211 runners in 21:21.1.

In the boys’ races, Lincoln basketball star Charlie Moore finished 164th out of 178 runners in Division I with a mark of 17:11.6, and in Division III, Burton junior Jamison Smallwood finished 148th out of 217 runners with a time of 17:17.0, while Burton senior Daniel Cavanaugh finished 161st with a 17:32.

