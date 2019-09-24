SF Preps: Lowell grinds to win, Lincoln drops first game in a year

Lowell 8, Santa Cruz-Harbor 7: The Cardinals broke their 2018 win total and now sit one victory away from matching their total of the prior two years combined after winning a defensive struggle against the Pirates. A 70-yard run by Brennan Nguy set up the only Lowell touchdown, and introduced a second weapon to the Cardinal rushing attack. Nguy ran 29 times for 217 yards and allowed Benjamin Ng, who had been Lowell’s primary rusher in the first three weeks, to fly under the radar. Ng ran 10 times for 56 yards.

Aside from a 38-0 loss to Dougherty Valley, defense has led the way for Lowell (2-1-1), allowing 34 total points over two wins and a tie. Jeremiah Hizon had a late touchdown-saving tackle for the Cardinals to preserve the lead, and the special teams unit blocked two Pirate field goal attempts, one at the end of each half. Harbor (1-3) scored on a touchdown pass from sophomore Cash Rosburg to fellow sophomore Danny Carrillo in the second quarter.

With two wins and a tie, the Cardinals are a win away from their best mark since 2013, when they went 5-6. That season was the last time they reached the San Francisco Section playoffs.

Mission 20, Oakland 20: A wild, sloppy and thrilling affair was abruptly ended with 15 seconds left in regulation as a fan ran on the field and attacked a player, starting a brawl on the Mission sideline and preventing the teams from deciding the game in overtime. As of now, the game is being considered a tie, and it is considered unlikely to be changed to a forfeit. As for the actual play before the fight, Jamareia Burroughs threw for 109 yards on 10-of-16 passing, even with many of his teammates yet to become eligible. They should be fully cleared in time for the Bears’ AAA opener against Lowell on Oct. 4.

Lincoln 14, Piedmont 17: The Mustangs’ win streak finally came to an end at 14 games as they lost a mistake-filled affair on Saturday afternoon, their first defeat since Nov. 24, 2017. With all sorts of miscommunication and miscues, Lincoln (1-1) looked like a team that hadn’t played since the end of August, with hopes of a game-winning drive getting snuffed out by an intentional grounding penalty that set up a second-and-32. Five turnovers contributed to the Mustangs’ undoing, undermining the strong play of lineman Leo Gallegos, who went pound-for-pound with UCLA commit Patrick Selna to rack up five tackles and force a fumble. Luis Contreras paced the Mustang offense, running 30 times for 149 yards.

Balboa 0, Arcata 10: The Buccaneers’ task of replacing star running back AJ Velasquez, out for the year with a torn ACL and meniscus, continued to prove difficult, as Balboa was shut out for the second time in three games. The Buccaneers have scored just eight points on the year, failing to live up to the strong defensive efforts over the past two weeks.

After holding Jefferson to just 18 points last week, the Bucs overcame the effects of a long bus trip to allow just a second-quarter touchdown on a short field, after a fumble put the Tigers at the Balboa 20-yard line. Kein Mazzotti ran eight yards for Arcata’s lone touchdown, quarterback Matthew Robinson ran for the two-point conversion and the Tigers made it a two-score game by blocking a punt out of the back of the end zone with the Buccaneers already pinned near their own goal line.

Burton 0, St. Vincent de Paul 55: The Pumas were boatraced in what was by far their toughest nonleague test, trailing 49-0 by halftime in a game that finished with a running clock. Freshman Kai Hall had a monster day for the host Mustangs, running 16 times for 198 yards and four touchdowns. St. Vincent de Paul also got a strong performance from sophomore quarterback Jacob Porteous, who completed all nine of his passes for 230 yards and three scores. Rory Morgan caught three of those passes, including one of the TDs, accumulating 109 yards.

Galileo 0, Rio Vista 49: The Lions continued taking their lumps in nonleague play, allowing 21 points in the first quarter and playing the fourth with a running clock. Galileo (0-4) has now been outscored by a combined total of 170 to 6 on the year, with three straight shutout losses. Sophomore quarterback Ethan Medders led the way for the host Rams, completing 13 of his 21 passes for 256 yards and five touchdowns.

WCAL: All eight West Catholic Athletic League teams took the week off in preparation for seven grueling weeks of league play. The opening week in what is considered to be one of the Bay Area’s top leagues should be a thriller, headlined by the Bruce-Mahoney Game between St. Ignatius and Sacred Heart Cathedral, set for 7 p.m. on Friday at Kezar Stadium. Riordan and Serra will meet Friday night as well, with the Baxter Trophy on the line, which the Padres have held for three straight years. That game will be played at Jefferson, which is set to host the Crusaders’ first two league games as their new field is finished.