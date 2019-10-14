SF Preps: Lowell cross country trio make history in Fresno

Jenna Satovsky (left) and Elizabeth Holcombe run the girls’ varsity XL race at Asics Clovis Invitational on Oct. 12, 2019 at Woodward Park in Fresno, Calif. (Courtesy / Michelle Parker)

Over the weekend, three members of the Lowell High School cross country team made a bit of history.

On Oct. 12, at the Asics Clovis Invitational in Fresno, senior Zackery Parker broke the Cardinals’ school record for a 5,000-meter course, clocking a 15:49.4, good for 11th in the Varsity Boys XL race. The time was good for the second-fastest time on the course for a San Francisco Section runner.

Also during the event, sophomores Jenna Satovsky and Elizabeth Holcombe broke the school and section record for sophomore female runners, recording times of 18:31.8 and 18:38.4 respectively. Satovsky finished fifth in the Varsity Girls XL race, with Holcombe finishing eighth.

Satovsky’s and Holcombe’s times were also good for third and fifth all-time for all female runners from Lowell and the San Francisco Section.

Lowell came in second in the girls’ varsity race in the section’s first meet on Oct. 10, with the top Cardinals finisher being Kaitlyn Tom (24:25). Satovsky and Holcombe’s times would have been first and second at the section meet by a wide margin. Kiara Neely of Washington clocked a 22:50 to lead the pack, followed by Galileo’s Maia Piomelli (23:07) and Washington’s duo of Margo Marvez and Justice McHenry, who both finished at 23:29.

In fact, Satovsky’s and Holcombe’s finishes would have placed them first and second among the boys runners at the section meet. The top three finishers on that side on Oct. 10 were Kyler Simmons Ayala (Washington, 18:39), Jack Oberdorfer (Lowell, 18:42) and Elias Marcelino (Lincoln, 19:10). The top seven boys’ runners, though, did not compete in that meet.