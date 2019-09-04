SF Preps Football: Riordan, Lowell notch wins in opening week

Archbishop Riordan defenders Kemoeatu Kefu (42) and Adam Kolokotrones (53) bring down Terra Nova quarterback Raphael Bendo (1) and force a fumble in the fourth quarter of a 26-24 Riordan win in Pacifica, Calif. on Aug. 30, 2019. (Ryan Gorcey / S.F. Examiner)

After combining for just two wins all of last season, Cardinals and Crusaders both open with wins

Riordan 26 @ Terra Nova 24: The Crusaders — led by first-year head coach Mark Modeste and utilizing a new, run-heavy offense — notched their first win in 51 weeks in dramatic fashion in Pacifica, with Zach Charlton coming up with the game-icing interception at midfield to halt a potential game-winning drive with under a minute to go.

Terra Nova lost former Riordan running back Jalen Camp due to a broken toe in the first quarter, but the Tigers were largely stymied on the ground by a stout Riordan run defense. The Crusaders tallied four takeaways on the night — picks from Charlton, Jerrel Taylor and Doug Pineda, and a Harry Casey fumble recovery — and got four sacks from Ian Tupulua.

The offensive effort was led by junior Fazon Ruth. In his first varsity game, he racked up 240 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries. Following the game, he dedicated his performance to former quarterback Adham Abdelghani, who tore his ACL in the Crusaders’ preseason scrimmage.

Lincoln 32 @ Capuchino 6: Last year’s Academic Athletic Association and State Division VI champion made easy work of San Bruno-Capuchino, and scoring the first 26 points of the game and pitching a shutout for three quarters. Senior quarterback Luis Contreras rushed 19 times for 237 yards and five touchdowns, including a 62-yard scamper. Contreras also turned in 16 punt return yards. Junior Ahleir Barnett also ran 19 times, but for a more modest 48 yards on the day. Barnett was also the kickoff man for the Mustangs, averaging 32.8 yards on his six kicks.

Tyree Cross racked up 19 total tackles in defense — including seven solo — while senior Temani Morris had five solo stops and eight total tackles. James Walsh — the only Lincoln player to catch a pass on the day (three for 16 yards, plus a two-point conversion) also had a sack and a pass breakup on defense. Both Contreras and Leo Gallegos had fumble recoveries.

Lowell 18 @ Albany 12: The Cardinals, who finished just 1-7 last season, scored their first win of 2019 in the opener against a team that went 6-4 last season. Lowell got 89 rushing yards on 21 carries from junior Benjamin Ng, who also accounted for a pair of touchdowns.

The Cardinals’ third touchdown came courtesy of senior receiver Thomas Zhu, who hauled in a nine-yard scoring strike from sophomore quarterback Reece Miller just before halftime.

The big star of the game, though, was Lowell’s defense, which tallied five takeaways. One of those came via senior defensive lineman Michael Stamatopoulos, who had a pair of sacks and a fumble recovery. On special teams, senior longsnaper Lawrence Jiang recovered a muffed punt return. The best all-around performance came from junior Jeremiah Hizon, who led the team in tackles, return yardage and receiving.

St. Ignatius 23 vs. Palo Alto 7: Two-way star Teddye Buchanan was as advertised. With Mark Biggins having graduated and Jahsai Shannon leaving the state, the Wildcats got nine carries for 23 yards by Joe Celentano and eight carries for 23 by Mark Silva, but most of the action was back of center. Buchanan carried the ball nine times for 36 yards and a touchdown, and fellow quarterback Zach Taylor-Smith ran eight times for 22. Buchanan finished 6-of-12 passing, for 143 yards and a touchdown, getting about two-thirds of the snaps.

Taylor-Smith threw nine passes, taking over as a change of pace, and to let Buchanan — who has several scholarship offers as a linebacker — rest so that he could play defense.

Both quarterbacks found a favorite target in Danny Ryan, who caught four balls for 152 yards, including a 51-yard grab on his first catch, and a 67-yard touchdown haul. He also had a 20-yard catch in the third quarter to help set up a Kealan O’Connell field goal.

Other highlights included a Seta Netane pick-six, and two takeaways from senior linebacker Andrew Cummings — a fumble recovery and an interception.

Sacred Heart Cathedral 14 vs. Acalanes 44: The Irish lost playmaker Tyrice Ivy Jr. to a concussion, after losing receiver Bruce Uperesa to a fractured orbital bone due to a boating accident. They started three sophomores in the secondary and two juniors who had never played varsity football at outside linebacker. The unproven defense allowed Acalanes to score 21 unanswered points, after Sacred Heart Cathedral had hung with the Dons for three quarters.

Quarterback Cian Dowling ran 19 times for 80 yards, even with six sacks accounted for, and completed 14-of-27 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown. Derek Reagans III had a nine-yard touchdown run, part of a six-carry, 31-yard night. Dylan Rogers caught five passes for 74 yards, and scored on a 21-yard haul from Dowling.

Galileo 6 @ Oakland 42: The Lions suited up just 19 players, on a team that had already lost its most productive pieces on both sides of the ball. The result was predictably lopsided, but new head coach Lamar Williams knew this season would be a process.

“They have to trust me, coming over from Mission,” said Williams, who was the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2015, before serving as head coach in 2016 and 2017 and assisting at Riordan in 2018. “I was their rival coach, so they have to buy in to me. It’s going to be a process, and it’s coming slowly, but surely.”

Running back Brandon Ho had 22- and 33-yard runs, and showed a lot of promise on the edge, while senior quarterback Kidus Samson had two good-looking end zone fades fall incomplete. Samson is still competing with fellow senior Robby Lee.

Burton 57 @ Harker 22:The Pumas got off to a rousing start, with Alfonzo Smith turning in an interception and six touchdowns, including five on the ground and a 19-yard Catch. Of Smith’s five rushing scores, four were of 30 yards or more, (30, 62, 87 and 67)

Burton added an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Jamison Smith and a 40-yard pick-six by Jeremiah DelaCruz.

Mission 19 @ Oakland Tech 22: Bears running back Will Delaney rushed for 125 yards, and quarterback Jamariea Burroughs threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for one of his own. He hit Julian Milton for a 10-yard score, and Nigel De Rego for a 15-yard touchdown. Matthew Cohn led the Bears with 45 receiving yards.

