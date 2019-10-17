Bryce Monroe (1) of Archbishop Riordan drives against St. Francis’s Matt Larson on Jan. 2, 2019, in a game at Riordan in San Francisco. (Ryan Gorcey / S.F. Examiner)

SF Preps: Bryce Monroe commits to Sam Houston State

Archbishop Riordan point guard will play college basketball in Texas

Bryce Monroe, one of the top basketball players in Northern California — and arguably the best player in San Francisco — made his college commitment on Thursday.

The Archbishop Riordan point guard — headed into his senior year — pledged to Sam Houston State on Thursday morning on Twitter, choosing the Bearkats over offers from New Mexico State, UC Santa Barbara, Hampton, Wake Forest, Boston University, San Francisco and Cal Poly.

Sam Houston State won the regular-season Southland Conference title last season, earning a spot in the National Invitation Tournament, where the Bearkats lost in the first round to TCU. They’ve made the postseason in five of the last six years, including a CollegeInsider.com semifinal appearance in 2018.

The 5-foot-10 Monroe — cousin of teammate Je’Lani Clark, another of the City’s top players — was named the Honorable Mention Junior of the Year (behind Clark), and was a second-team All-City player this past season, his first campaign with the Crusaders after transferring from Sacred Heart Cathedral, where he earned The Examiner’s Co-Sophomore of the Year with Clark in 2018.

En route to a 18-9 season, Monroe led Riordan and the West Catholic Athletic League with 17.7 points and 4.3 assists per game, adding 3.0 rebounds in a team-high 28 minutes per game.

A speedy, dynamic and physical ball handler, Monroe shot 42% from the field (147-for-352), 23% from 3-point range (23%) and 82% from the free throw line (90-for-110).

