SF Preps Baseball: Will Cohen tosses no-hitter for Mission

Mission right-hander Will Cohen (15, center) stands with his teammates after throwing a no-hitter against Lincoln on April 18, 2019. (Courtesy / Mission Baseball)

Facing Academic Athletic Association rivals Lincoln for the second time in two days, the Mission Bears clinched the season series in style on Thursday.

Big senior Will Cohen pitched a no-hitter, facing one batter over the minimum in a six-inning, 11-0 win over the Mustangs.

Cohen threw just 71 pitches over the course of his outing, walking one and hitting two batters, but getting the benefit of three double plays and five strikeouts.

With the win, Cohen moved to 2-1 on the season, lowering his ERA to 2.55.

The mercy-rule no-no for the 6-foot-4 right-hander comes one day after the Bears blasted Lincoln 10-0, in a game at the University of San Francisco’s Benedetti Diamond honoring the late Bill Mustanich.

The Mustanich memorial game on Wednesday was held to honor “Wild Bill” Mustanich, an all-city catcher at Commerce High School, and Mission coach from 1953 to 1964. His son, Bill Mustanich Jr., was also an all-city player, but at rival Lincoln, in the mid-1960s. Like his father, he is a San Francisco Prep Hall of Famer. After Mustanich Jr. threw out the first pitch on Wednesday for his late father, the Bears and Mustangs held one another scoreless for the first three innings.

Colson Ryan and C.J. Pino each cruised, until Ryan walked Pino on eight pitches in the fourth. He then plunked Declan Mercos-Weiss, and balked both runners into scoring position.

After a fielders choice scored Pino, Zeke Bellino (3-for-3 on day) came up with an RBI single to make score 2-0. With the base loaded, pitch-hitter Ahkeem Lewis laced a double into left center, doubling the lead to 4-0.

Mission sealed the win in the bottom of the fifth, beginning with a humble strikeout. J.T. Howell fanned, but reached first on a dropped third strike. Pino then helped his own cause, lacing a 1-2 fastball down the left field line for an RBI double. Singles by Mercos-Weiss, Asantay Wilson and Bellino chased Ryan. A hit by Mika Mateo and Azaan Lewis’s third hit of day brought in the final two runs.

The Bears took the season series against the Mustangs, 2-1, and now sit at 8-3 in AAA play, two games behind frontrunning Lowell. The loss dropped Lincoln to 6-5, but they remain solidly in third place, ahead of Washington, which lost 12-11 to Balboa on Wednesday.