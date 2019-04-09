SF Preps Baseball: Stuart Hall, Mission making moves with wins

Stuart Hall and Mission both get their offenses rolling in Monday wins

Stuart Hall 10, Urban 0: The Knights got a combined shutout from Luke Moore and Ethan Reader on Monday, with Moore scattering four hits over six innings, with 10 strikeouts, throwing 100 pitches (64 for strikes) and walking just one.

Stuart Hall didn’t do its damage until the sixth, when Bo Darwin, Reader, Diego Dela’O, Haakon Black, Dylan Banks all drove in runs. The Knights had 12 hits, with Darwin doubling as part of a 3-for-4, three-RBI day. Darwin caught all seven innings and threw out a pair of would-be base stealers.

Reader went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs driven in, with a double and a stolen base. Black went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks, a run, a triple, a stolen base and one RBI. Dela’O went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored, a double and a stolen base.

Loki Olin took the loss for Urban. He went five innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out three.

Standings: The Knights (7-5 overall) moved to 3-2 in league play, and are one of the top teams in the Bay Counties League-West, with only University (2-0 in league play thanks to rain) and Lick Wilmerding (5-1 in BCL-W) ahead of them.

Mission 22, Galileo 0: The Bears had 17 hits and were aided by six errors by the Lions on Monday, scoring 14 runs in the first two innings.

Offensively, Mission was paced by Azaan Lewis, who went 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Asantay Wilson, who also pitched the third inning, went 3-for-5 at the plate, including a mammoth grand slam in the fourth inning.

Freshman starter Declan Mercos-Weis only pitched the first two innings, and allowed one baserunner. After him, relievers Wilson and Zeke Bellino allowed only three hits — all singles — in pitching the third, fourth and fifth.

Had Mission not ended the game early due to the mercy rule, weather would have, as heavy rains fell in the final frames.

Standings: The Bears (5-9) moved to 3-2 in Academic Athletic Association play with the win to hold steady as the No. 3 team in the league standings, and will next take on fourth-place Washington (4-11, 3-3) on Wednesday. Lowell (9-5, 6-1) is still the class of the league, followed by Lincoln (9-6, 4-2). The Cardinals beat Washington 4-0 on Monday, holding the Eagles to just four hits. Lowell next takes on Balboa on Wednesday at 3:30. Last time Lowell faced the Buccaneers, they won easily, 12-1.

Serra 2, St. Francis 1: The Saturday tilt between the Padres and Lancers — tied for third in the West Catholic Athletic League at 6-4 in league play — was a thriller, setting up a Tuesday, 4 p.m. clash between Serra and first-place Mitty.

The extra-inning affair in Mountain View ended when Serra plated a run in the top of the ninth, and the Lancers could not answer.

The City teams in the WCAL have fallen back, with Sacred Heart Cathedral at 10-6 overall, but 4-6 in league play. St. Ignatius — on the rebound after a dismal 2018, is 7-8 overall, but ranks next-to-last in the league with a 3-7 record. Archbishop Riordan brings up the rear at 0-10.