SF Preps Baseball: Stuart Hall blows out San Jose-More

Knights revenge 2018 loss thanks to a big first inning

After losing to San Jose-More 4-0 on the road last season, Stuart Hall welcomed the More Knights to their place on Wednesday, and promptly avenged that defeat, shellacking More 9-2.

A five-run first set the tone, with the Stuart Hall Knights getting RBIs from Bo Darwin, Ethan Reader and James Cross. Stuart Hall added another run via an error.

Senior Dylan Banks lowered his ERA to 2.33, leading Stuart Hall with his best pitching performance of the season. Banks went six innings on 74 pitches and allowed two runs on four hits, striking out seven and walking one, while Reader threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Maximilian Selway took the loss for More. He allowed four hits and seven runs over five innings, striking out two.

Senior Jonathan Newsome went 2-for-4 at the plate with a run, a double and two RBIs to lead the Stuart Hall Knights on offense.

Stuart Hall next faces Daly City-Summit Shasta on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., before the home stretch of Bay Counties League-West play. After facing non-league foe Athenian on April 25, the Knights face San Domenico on April 30 and May 3, and University on May 1, with an interlude to play at Riordan (1-15-1, 0-11 in WCAL) on April 27.

Stuart Hall (8-5, 3-2 in BCL-W) is third in the BCL-West, behind Lick-Wilmerding (8-5, 5-1) and the Red Devils (7-5, 2-0), who have had multiple games wiped out due to early-season rains. University will play eight games over the next four weeks, with five of those coming against league opponents.

