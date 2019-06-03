Lincoln’s Ajani Adewusi breaks for second on a Colson Ryan hit against Galileo on April 11, 2019 at West Sunset. (Ryan Gorcey / S.F. Examiner)

SF Preps Baseball: Adewusi named Player of the Year

Jack Schonherr and CJ Pino named co-pitchers of the year for AAA

Ajani Adewusi can now say that he is one of the top all-around athletes in the city of San Francisco.

The Lincoln High School All-City second-team receiver, the football state champion and two-way star for the Lincoln baseball team has been named the Academic Athletic Association Player of the Year by the City’s league.

Adewusi hit a scorching .529 for the Mustangs this season (36-for-68) — tops in the league for batters with at least 40 plate appearances. He also led the league with 10 doubles, six triples and four home runs. He also paced the circuit with 39 runs scored, 31 RBIs, a 1.029 slugging percentage and a .676 on-base percentage. One of the most feared hitters in the league, he walked a league-high 30 times to just eight strikeouts, and only left seven men on base all season.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior stole 13 bases on 14 attempts, second in the AAA.

On the mound, he went 3-2 with a sparkling 2.19 ERA (fifth in the league) in seven starts, with one complete game and 33 strikeouts in 32 innings of work (fourth in the league), as opponents hit just .190 against him.

The league also announced its co-pitchers of the year on Monday, in Lowell sophomore Jack Schonherr and Mission senior C.J. Pino.

Schonherr, part of the league champion Cardinals, was third in the AAA with 40 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings, paced the circuit with eight wins (adding one save) and was third in the league with a 1.18 ERA (teammate Levi Humphrey won the ERA crown with a 0.69).

Pino, playing for a Mission team that beat Lowell this season for the first time in decades and finished second in the regular season, sported a 1.06 ERA. He went 6-2 —with his only losses coming in a 2-1 defeat to Lincoln and a 1-0 loss to Schonherr and Lowell in April — and posted a microscopic 0.96 WHIP, fanning 53 batters in 53 1/3 innings.

First Team

Second Team

Sean Mueller

Anthony Southavilay

Ajani “A.J.” Adewusi

Jonas Francovich

Colson Ryan

Levi Humphrey

Jack Schonherr

Shane Stanley

Cameron Tang

William Cohen

Azaan Lewis

Connor “C.J.” Pino

Jasper Lindsey

James Monterrosa

Christian Wong

Jr

Jr

Sr

Jr

Sr

Sr

So

So

Jr

Sr

Sr

Sr

Sr

Sr

Sr

Balboa

Balboa

Lincoln

Lincoln

Lincoln

Lowell

Lowell

Lowell

Lowell

Mission

Mission

Mission

Washington

Washington

Washington

Christian Bing-Capiraso

Kevin Mueller

Brandon Norori

Christopher Franco

Anthony Sierra

Jonathan Wan

Jordan Bach

Connor Vo

Mark Zhu

Zeke Bellino

Asantay Wilson

Devlin Armas

Michael Caballero

Joshua Wong

Sr

Jr

Sr

Jr

So

Jr

Sr

Jr

So

Sr

Sr

Jr

Sr

Jr

Balboa

Balboa

Balboa

Lincoln

Lincoln

Lincoln

Lowell

Lowell

Lowell

Mission

Mission

Washington

Washington

Washington

Honorable Mention

Balboa: Trevon Britton, Sr; George Escobedo, Sr; Paris Mankin-Wallac, Sr; Yasin Shaikh, Sr; Kyle Wong, Jr

Galileo: Brandon Chhith Ou, Sr; Leonard Dujardin, Sr

Lincoln: Jeffrey Franco, So

Lowell: Philippe Astier, So; Trey Chase, Sr; Matteo Koulias, Jr; Nevan Lee, So

Mission: Akheem Lewis, Sr; Mikaele Mateo, Jr

Washington: Gilbert Diccion, So; Niko Lanier, So; Kayne Moody, Fr; Christopher Wong, Jr

DIVISION 2

First Team

Second Team

Roscoe Bazarini

Charles Kanelopoulos

Caden Nemoff

Aljon Escandor

Frederick Sequeira

Nerick Sequeira

Alex Pool Cruz

Hudson Fox

Isaac Creswell

Lucas Moore

Kai Palmer

Rasheed Tookes

Jr

So

Sr

So

Sr

Sr

Jr

Sr

Jr

Sr

Jr

Sr

Academy

Academy

Academy

Burton

Burton

Burton

KIPP

Leadership

Wallenberg

Wallenberg

Wallenberg

Wallenberg

Max Freese

Theo Gnass

Justin Kwong

Jose Hernandez

Jonah Mati

Jack Zhou

Carlos Poot

Laray Crossley

Elliot Dunham

Kevin Lucero-Wicker

David Quijano

So

Fr

Sr

Jr

So

Sr

Sr

Sr

Jr

So

Jr

Academy

Academy

Academy

Burton

Burton

Burton

Leadership

Wallenberg

Wallenberg

Wallenberg

Wallenberg

Honorable Mention

Academy: Jude Fox, Fr

Burton: Deneil Amoyan, Fr; Sefita Fanaika, Jr

Leadership: Margarita “Margi” Ayala Morales, Sr

Wallenberg: Luke Sheets, So; Joseph Ueda, Sr
