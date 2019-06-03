SF Preps Baseball: Adewusi named Player of the Year

Lincoln’s Ajani Adewusi breaks for second on a Colson Ryan hit against Galileo on April 11, 2019 at West Sunset. (Ryan Gorcey / S.F. Examiner)

Ajani Adewusi can now say that he is one of the top all-around athletes in the city of San Francisco.

The Lincoln High School All-City second-team receiver, the football state champion and two-way star for the Lincoln baseball team has been named the Academic Athletic Association Player of the Year by the City’s league.

Adewusi hit a scorching .529 for the Mustangs this season (36-for-68) — tops in the league for batters with at least 40 plate appearances. He also led the league with 10 doubles, six triples and four home runs. He also paced the circuit with 39 runs scored, 31 RBIs, a 1.029 slugging percentage and a .676 on-base percentage. One of the most feared hitters in the league, he walked a league-high 30 times to just eight strikeouts, and only left seven men on base all season.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior stole 13 bases on 14 attempts, second in the AAA.

On the mound, he went 3-2 with a sparkling 2.19 ERA (fifth in the league) in seven starts, with one complete game and 33 strikeouts in 32 innings of work (fourth in the league), as opponents hit just .190 against him.

The league also announced its co-pitchers of the year on Monday, in Lowell sophomore Jack Schonherr and Mission senior C.J. Pino.

Schonherr, part of the league champion Cardinals, was third in the AAA with 40 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings, paced the circuit with eight wins (adding one save) and was third in the league with a 1.18 ERA (teammate Levi Humphrey won the ERA crown with a 0.69).

Pino, playing for a Mission team that beat Lowell this season for the first time in decades and finished second in the regular season, sported a 1.06 ERA. He went 6-2 —with his only losses coming in a 2-1 defeat to Lincoln and a 1-0 loss to Schonherr and Lowell in April — and posted a microscopic 0.96 WHIP, fanning 53 batters in 53 1/3 innings.

First Team Second Team Sean Mueller Anthony Southavilay Ajani “A.J.” Adewusi Jonas Francovich Colson Ryan Levi Humphrey Jack Schonherr Shane Stanley Cameron Tang William Cohen Azaan Lewis Connor “C.J.” Pino Jasper Lindsey James Monterrosa Christian Wong Jr Jr Sr Jr Sr Sr So So Jr Sr Sr Sr Sr Sr Sr Balboa Balboa Lincoln Lincoln Lincoln Lowell Lowell Lowell Lowell Mission Mission Mission Washington Washington Washington Christian Bing-Capiraso Kevin Mueller Brandon Norori Christopher Franco Anthony Sierra Jonathan Wan Jordan Bach Connor Vo Mark Zhu Zeke Bellino Asantay Wilson Devlin Armas Michael Caballero Joshua Wong Sr Jr Sr Jr So Jr Sr Jr So Sr Sr Jr Sr Jr Balboa Balboa Balboa Lincoln Lincoln Lincoln Lowell Lowell Lowell Mission Mission Washington Washington Washington Honorable Mention Balboa: Trevon Britton, Sr; George Escobedo, Sr; Paris Mankin-Wallac, Sr; Yasin Shaikh, Sr; Kyle Wong, Jr Galileo: Brandon Chhith Ou, Sr; Leonard Dujardin, Sr Lincoln: Jeffrey Franco, So Lowell: Philippe Astier, So; Trey Chase, Sr; Matteo Koulias, Jr; Nevan Lee, So Mission: Akheem Lewis, Sr; Mikaele Mateo, Jr Washington: Gilbert Diccion, So; Niko Lanier, So; Kayne Moody, Fr; Christopher Wong, Jr