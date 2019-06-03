SF Preps Baseball: Adewusi named Player of the Year

Ajani Adewusi can now say that he is one of the top all-around athletes in the city of San Francisco.
The Lincoln High School All-City second-team receiver, the football state champion and two-way star for the Lincoln baseball team has been named the Academic Athletic Association Player of the Year by the City’s league.
Adewusi hit a scorching .529 for the Mustangs this season (36-for-68) — tops in the league for batters with at least 40 plate appearances. He also led the league with 10 doubles, six triples and four home runs. He also paced the circuit with 39 runs scored, 31 RBIs, a 1.029 slugging percentage and a .676 on-base percentage. One of the most feared hitters in the league, he walked a league-high 30 times to just eight strikeouts, and only left seven men on base all season.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior stole 13 bases on 14 attempts, second in the AAA.
On the mound, he went 3-2 with a sparkling 2.19 ERA (fifth in the league) in seven starts, with one complete game and 33 strikeouts in 32 innings of work (fourth in the league), as opponents hit just .190 against him.
The league also announced its co-pitchers of the year on Monday, in Lowell sophomore Jack Schonherr and Mission senior C.J. Pino.
Schonherr, part of the league champion Cardinals, was third in the AAA with 40 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings, paced the circuit with eight wins (adding one save) and was third in the league with a 1.18 ERA (teammate Levi Humphrey won the ERA crown with a 0.69).
Pino, playing for a Mission team that beat Lowell this season for the first time in decades and finished second in the regular season, sported a 1.06 ERA. He went 6-2 —with his only losses coming in a 2-1 defeat to Lincoln and a 1-0 loss to Schonherr and Lowell in April — and posted a microscopic 0.96 WHIP, fanning 53 batters in 53 1/3 innings.
|
First Team
|
Second Team
|
Sean Mueller
Anthony Southavilay
Ajani “A.J.” Adewusi
Jonas Francovich
Colson Ryan
Levi Humphrey
Jack Schonherr
Shane Stanley
Cameron Tang
William Cohen
Azaan Lewis
Connor “C.J.” Pino
Jasper Lindsey
James Monterrosa
Christian Wong
|
Jr
Jr
Sr
Jr
Sr
Sr
So
So
Jr
Sr
Sr
Sr
Sr
Sr
Sr
|
Balboa
Balboa
Lincoln
Lincoln
Lincoln
Lowell
Lowell
Lowell
Lowell
Mission
Mission
Mission
Washington
Washington
Washington
|
Christian Bing-Capiraso
Kevin Mueller
Brandon Norori
Christopher Franco
Anthony Sierra
Jonathan Wan
Jordan Bach
Connor Vo
Mark Zhu
Zeke Bellino
Asantay Wilson
Devlin Armas
Michael Caballero
Joshua Wong
|
Sr
Jr
Sr
Jr
So
Jr
Sr
Jr
So
Sr
Sr
Jr
Sr
Jr
|
Balboa
Balboa
Balboa
Lincoln
Lincoln
Lincoln
Lowell
Lowell
Lowell
Mission
Mission
Washington
Washington
Washington
|
Honorable Mention
|
Balboa: Trevon Britton, Sr; George Escobedo, Sr; Paris Mankin-Wallac, Sr; Yasin Shaikh, Sr; Kyle Wong, Jr
Galileo: Brandon Chhith Ou, Sr; Leonard Dujardin, Sr
Lincoln: Jeffrey Franco, So
Lowell: Philippe Astier, So; Trey Chase, Sr; Matteo Koulias, Jr; Nevan Lee, So
Mission: Akheem Lewis, Sr; Mikaele Mateo, Jr
Washington: Gilbert Diccion, So; Niko Lanier, So; Kayne Moody, Fr; Christopher Wong, Jr
|
DIVISION 2
|
First Team
|
Second Team
|
Roscoe Bazarini
Charles Kanelopoulos
Caden Nemoff
Aljon Escandor
Frederick Sequeira
Nerick Sequeira
Alex Pool Cruz
Hudson Fox
Isaac Creswell
Lucas Moore
Kai Palmer
Rasheed Tookes
|
Jr
So
Sr
So
Sr
Sr
Jr
Sr
Jr
Sr
Jr
Sr
|
Academy
Academy
Academy
Burton
Burton
Burton
KIPP
Leadership
Wallenberg
Wallenberg
Wallenberg
Wallenberg
|
Max Freese
Theo Gnass
Justin Kwong
Jose Hernandez
Jonah Mati
Jack Zhou
Carlos Poot
Laray Crossley
Elliot Dunham
Kevin Lucero-Wicker
David Quijano
|
So
Fr
Sr
Jr
So
Sr
Sr
Sr
Jr
So
Jr
|
Academy
Academy
Academy
Burton
Burton
Burton
Leadership
Wallenberg
Wallenberg
Wallenberg
Wallenberg
|
Honorable Mention
|
Academy: Jude Fox, Fr
Burton: Deneil Amoyan, Fr; Sefita Fanaika, Jr
Leadership: Margarita “Margi” Ayala Morales, Sr
Wallenberg: Luke Sheets, So; Joseph Ueda, Sr