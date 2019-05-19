SF Glens sign local collegiate stars

Ryan Maquiñana

Special to the Examiner

The San Francisco Glens continued to bolster their USL League Two roster by bringing on a trio of highly-rated college players this week.

Cal goalkeeper Drake Callender, UC Davis midfielder Nabi Kibunguchy and forward Zach Ryan will join the club after signing one-year contracts.

The three newest Glens were all featured in the league’s Top 100 pro prospects list last week and are projected Major League Soccer SuperDraft picks down the line. With the San Francisco club having four players selected in January’s draft, the precedent has been set for success at the next level.

“I’ve seen what the Glens have done, and I’m really excited to be able to be here and contribute to the team,” said Kibunguchy, who finished his first week of training with his new squad after making the long commute down I-80 West.

Kibunguchy, an All-Big West honoree, is a towering presence in midfield at 6-foot-3. His ability to cover ground, in addition to his technical skills, make him a fit at either holding or linking midfielder.

Meanwhile, Callender and Ryan, who were both All-Pac-12 selections, are slated to arrive next week when their spring ball duties are complete with their respective schools.

Callender, a San Jose Earthquakes Academy product, is one of the top shot-stoppers on the West Coast. The angular 6-foot-3 goalkeeper was rumored to be going pro before staying with the Golden Bears for his senior season.

Down on The Farm, the 6-foot Ryan is a scoring machine and will provide some quality up front after notching 10 goals as a redshirt freshman for the Cardinal last season.

WIESENFARTH, EX-WESTERN CONFERENCE SCORING CHAMP, ADDS SCORING PUNCH

He’s back, but hopefully not for long.

Matt Wiesenfarth, who earned a piece of the Western Conference scoring title in 2017, returned to USL League Two when he signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco Glens.

“It’s good to be back in this league,” the 25-year-old forward said. “I had a lot of success here and I hope I can get back to that on my way back up the ladder.”

Wiesenfarth brings a wealth of experience, having excelled in the league before. Despite having no less than seven future MLS and USL Championship pro players on his 2017 Burlingame Dragons team—including reigning MLS Rookie of the Year Corey Baird—Wiesenfarth not only led them in goals scored, but tied for the Western Conference scoring title with 13 goals in just 11 games.

In fact, the Dragons didn’t score a single goal that season when the Sacramento native was not on the field.

“We are excited to have Matt on board with the Glens. He has a tremendous pedigree in the USL League Two,” said head coach Javier Ayala-Hil. “He finds the back of the net in important moments and that is a hard quality to find.”

The banner 2017 season led to a pro contract with the USL Championship’s Sacramento Republic FC. The UC Davis alum played in seven games, scored one goal, and tallied an assist for his hometown club.

Now, Wiesenfarth aims to return to that level, seeing San Francisco and the USL League Two as the ideal place to propel him back on the path to the professional ranks.

“The roster we’ve put together this season is an eclectic mix of our the top local current college players, our Celtic Academy youth players, and veterans like Matt who know this league well and what it takes to be successful,” said executive director of football Mike McNeill. “It’s a luxury to be able to add someone of Matt’s caliber who’s also hungry to get back to the next level.”

GLENS FACE BUSY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND WITH USL2 GAME AND SF CUP

The Glens’ presence will be ubiquitous next weekend in The City. In addition to the USL League Two first team’s game against FC Golden State Force next Sunday at 4 p.m., their youth club, SF Glens Evolution, will host the San Francisco Cup presented by Carbon Health at various locations from Saturday through Monday.

Over 165 boys’ and girls’ youth teams from across the country will descend upon San Francisco, mainly at Beach Chalet, South Sunset, Crocker-Amazon, and the Polo Fields to compete in one of the two largest annual youth tournaments in The City.

“We have our work cut out for us next week, but we see this as just another example of soccer’s growth here in San Francisco. We’re looking forward to it,” said McNeill.