SF Glens ‘Playing for Pride’

The Glens’ Marco Iubel and Steve Cordova (9) are playing for charity, while SF City FC will wear special jerseys for Pride Month. (Courtesy / Lyndsay Radnedge and SF City FC)

By Ryan Maquiñana

Special to S.F. Examiner

Before the San Francisco Glens and SF City FC face off in the San Francisco Derby on Tuesday night, the two USL League Two teams will raise money for charity as Pride Month comes to a close this weekend.

Glens forwards Steve Cordova and Marco Iubel will be participating in the Playing for Pride initiative, where professional soccer players from around the world will donate money for every game, goal and assist they notch during June. So far this month, the duo have combined for four matches, one goal, and one assist.

“I’m very happy to participate in Playing for Pride, especially with the rich tradition of the LGBTQ community here in San Francisco,” Iubel said. “It’s my pleasure to be able to do what I love for a good cause. I hope this will be even more motivation for me to score goals and help the Glens win.”

According to North Carolina FC player Austin da Luz, the founder of Playing for Pride, the organization has raised nearly $40,000 for Athlete Ally, a nonprofit that helps athletes in advocating for LGBTQ equality by focusing on inclusion within athletic communities. Learn more at twitter.com/playingforpride.

The Glens will also pay tribute to Pride Month with a special captain’s armband that has a rainbow Pride Flag theme for Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at Boxer Stadium against the Ventura County Fusion — which also happens to correspond with the club’s inaugural $2 Beer Day.

Meanwhile, at Kezar Stadium, the Glens’ crosstown rival SF City FC donned a commemorative third kit during their game against the Fusion last Friday. The jersey is produced by Icarus FC and features a sublimated rainbow flag pattern along the sleeves.

A portion of sales proceeds will go to the AIDS Legal Referral Panel, a nonprofit that offers free and low-cost assistance to people living with HIV and AIDS. The jerseys are available for sale at sfcityfc.com.

TUESDAY’S SF DERBY SHAPING UP TO BE ANOTHER CLASSIC

In 48 hours, the Glens and SF City will face off in the second leg of the annual San Francisco Derby. The lead-up to Tuesday’s 6 p.m. kickoff at Boxer Stadium has had a bit of a Peninsula flavor to it, as Stanford players will feature prominently on both sides.

For the Glens, the attacking trio of All-Pac-12 performer Zach Ryan, former U.S. Under-18 player Arda Bulut and Colorado Rapids Academy alum Rhys de Sota provide some punch up front for the Green and White.

Over at City, All-Pac-12 goalkeeper Andrew Thomas and defender Tanner Season — a projected MLS SuperDraft top-5 pick — look to shore up the back line for the Iron and Gold.

Although the Glens are in just their second season in the USL League Two, the rivalry is already as competitive as it is chippy. In 2018, the Glens dropped a 2-1 decision at Boxer before winning 1-0 at Kezar thanks to a Bulut penalty kick that was initially drawn in the box by Cordova.

This season, the Glens took early 1-0 and 2-1 advantages at Kezar thanks to a brace from Iubel, but City overcame the deficit due to some defensive miscues and a hat trick from Greg Conrad to escape with a thrilling 3-2 win.

Once more, the Glens will be out for revenge, and it won’t be easy. With both teams struggling in the table, the urgency for a victory is undoubtedly exacerbated.

ATLANTA UNITED DRAFT PICK AMIR BASHTI SIGNS WITH GLENS

Speaking of Stanford, former Cardinal playmaker Amir Bashti has returned to the Bay Area, signing with the Glens for the remainder of the USL League Two season.

The Cupertino native and San Jose Earthquakes Academy product was an All-Pac-12 First Team selection at midfielder last season, leading to his selection in the second round of the MLS SuperDraft in January by reigning MLS champion Atlanta United FC.

However, Bashti elected not to sign his contract offer. Instead, he went on trial in Europe with several teams including 2. Bundesliga club FC St. Pauli before finding his way back home with the Glens.

“It feels good to be back,” Bashti said. “I’m excited to join the Glens and hope I can contribute to the team while I’m here.”

This will be Bashti’s second stint in the USL2; in 2017, he played for the now-defunct Burlingame Dragons, who served as the Quakes’ Under-23 team during their time in the league.

The Glens return to Boxer on Sunday, June 30th against the Ventura County Fusion at 1 p.m. for the club’s inaugural $2 Beer Day. Watch the live stream on twitch.tv/jimmyconrad or go to sfglens.com for more information.