SF Glens’ Kibunguchy, Foe Nuphaus crack top 100 player list

By Ryan Maquiñana

Special to S.F. Examiner

Nabi Kibunguchy seems to garner a new accolade every week, and his latest one was the most prestigious yet.

Last Wednesday, Top Drawer Soccer named the San Francisco Glens defensive midfielder to their list of the top 100 college players. Currently sitting at 55th, the Santa Rosa native has enjoyed a productive junior year at UC Davis, where he will play before returning to the Glens for their USL League Two season next May. Kibunguchy, like most of the college players on the Glens, sign amateur contracts with the club to maintain their NCAA eligibility.

In the last three months, the 6-foot-3 Kibunguchy has also been named to the USL League Two Western Conference Team of the Year, the Causeway Cup Team of the Tournament and Big West Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Defender J.J. Foe Nuphaus, who signed with the Glens last summer but was unable to appear in any games, also made the top 100, entering at No. 94. The talented sophomore from San Jose has become an anchor for the Cal back line.

GLENS U17s ESTRADA, IÑIGUEZ TABBED FOR ALL-USL ACADEMY HONORS

Fresh off the Glens’ Under-17 academy team’s impressive 3-0-0 run in the Western Conference regionals of the inaugural USL Academy Cup, two players received All-Tournament recognition.

Forward Kevin Estrada, who led the entire competition with four goals and three assists, was named to the best 11. The junior at Leadership High School recently traveled to Germany to train at the invitation of the Glens’ partner club, Holstein Kiel, which plays in the 2. Bundesliga.

Midfielder Ángel Iñiguez, who scored a pair of goals and notched an assist, joined him on the team. The diminutive sophomore from Summit Shasta High School has a European trip of his own coming up. Next month, he’ll head to Spain for a LaLiga-sanctioned tournament after beating out over 5,000 candidates for a coveted spot on Sueño Alianza’s national traveling team.

BAY CITY FC’S RODRIGUEZ CALLED UP TO U.S. FUTSAL NATIONAL TEAM

Goalkeeper Salvador “Chava” Rodriguez, who plays for San Francisco-based Bay City Futsal Club, was recently invited to Akron, Ohio, for the latest U.S. Futsal National Team training camp in preparation for next spring’s CONCACAF championships.

New U.S. coach Dusan Jakica discovered the 20-year-old’s shot-stopping ability last July, when Bay City director Antonio Medina took his top team to New Jersey to compete in the U.S. Futsal National Championships.

Now a partner club with the Glens, Bay City has seen several alumni translate their futsal skills into spots on traditional college soccer teams. Cal’s Alonzo Del Mundo, Chico State’s DiAngelo Gleaves, and San Francisco State’s Adrian Medina — the director’s son — were all futsal teammates at one point.

With teams at both the recreational level for beginners and competitive level for advanced players, Bay City plans to hold two clinics at Academy High School in San Francisco on Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 to introduce futsal skills and rules to anyone interested in learning more about the game. Players can register at baycitysoccerclub.org.

LOCAL DIVISION I MEN’S COLLEGE RESULTS

No. 5 Stanford 2, USF 0: A pair of Glens — junior midfielder Kyle Casey and sophomore forward Zach Ryan — connected for Stanford’s second goal in the 27th minute last Wednesday in a home shutout victory for the Cardinal (10-1-2). Fellow Glen Shayan Charalaghi, a USF junior defender, led the Dons (2-9-1) with two shots on goal.

No. 13 St. Mary’s 3, No. 16 San Diego 0: James Person, Joseph Restani and Lucas Andrews all scored to give the host Gaels (10-2-1) a crucial shutout triumph over a ranked Torero team (10-2-1). Glens senior defender J.D. Michael played all 90 minutes for St. Mary’s.

Portland 2, Cal 1: Former Glen Francisco Perez struck gold for the Golden Bears (6-4-2), but the junior’s second-half goal wasn’t enough in a road defeat to the Pilots (6-5-1) last Wednesday.

DIVISION II MEN’S COLLEGE RESULTS

San Francisco State 2, Cal State East Bay 1: The Gators (8-3-0) edged the Pioneers (2-10-0) last Sunday thanks to goals from sophomore midfielder Crinan Dunbar and freshman forward London Lombana. SF State freshman forward Julio González Ponce assisted on the second goal with one minute remaining.

H0ly Names 4, Academy of Art 0: Glens forward Josiah Romero continued his torrid scoring pace with a brace last Tuesday to lead the Hawks (4-6-2) over the Knights (0-10-1) at Paul Goode Field. Last week, the senior from San Jose was named PacWest Player of the Week. With eight goals and an assist, the senior is making a case for D-II All-American status.

Dominican 2, Hawaii-Pacific 1: The Penguins (4-7-1) left the mainland to beat the Sharks (4-4-2) in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Glens senior forward Brendan Adame scored in the 29th minute to give Dominican an early advantage.

Sonoma State 2, Notre Dame de Namur 1: Cesar Ponce scored in the waning minutes for the Argos (4-9-0), but they fell short at home against the Seawolves (5-6-1). Glens goalkeeper Javier Santana, who sat out NDNU’s loss, could return to the starting lineup next week.

JUNIOR COLLEGE MEN’S RESULTS

CCSF 3, Skyline 0: The Rams (5-0-7) utilized goals from Armando Sandria, Sagan Patarroyo-White, and Stone Garland to down the Trojans (4-4-3) last Tuesday. Glens academy products and Tommy Cooper and T.K. Elbert saw action as freshmen for CCSF, while Glens USL2 sophomore defender José López started for Skyline.