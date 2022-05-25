Savoring the Warriors’ remarkable run: Five lessons learned

Stephen Curry’s conditioning has allowed the Warriors to make a run deep into the 2022 postseason. Going into Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Mavericks, the team stands five wins away from another title. (Christopher Victorio / Special to The Examiner)

DALLAS — Every NBA postseason is a journey of discovery. You learn about your team. Its makeup. Its resiliency. And in the end, you learn if they have what it takes to bring home the trophy.

Who can forget the Warriors’ first championship path in 2015-16? The emergence of Draymond Green. The selfless play of Andre Iguodala and David Lee. The transcendence of Steph Curry, who put the league on notice that he’d be a force for years to come. Head coach Steve Kerr showed his first flashes of genius, eschewing the NBA’s dependence on isolation play and, instead, installing an eye candy motion offense to go with a hard-bitten defensive attitude.

Looking back, it reads like a fairy tale. Heroes and villains and improbable turns. It all worked out beautifully, sparking a five-year run that put Golden State in the conversation with the greatest dynasties the game has ever seen.

Well, that run hit the rocks after the 2019 NBA Finals, derailed by departing free agents (Kevin Durant, Iguodala) and injuries (Klay Thompson). It took three years to climb back on top, but here they are. Golden State stands one win away from the NBA Finals, and they hope to pick it up Thursday night at Chase Center against Dallas in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. (6 p.m., TNT, 95.7 FM.)

So, as we wait and anticipate what’s to come, let’s take a moment to reflect on what we’ve learned on this latest journey. The obvious points to the team’s championship core. Curry, Thompson and Green still have the hunger and talent to get it done against the league’s best. This may be their last, best chance to win another ring.

Younger teams like Dallas, Phoenix and Memphis stand poised to take the mantle in the West. Or it may be the start of another run, with a new generation of Warriors stepping up to fill in the various voids left by departing veterans. These are the intriguing story lines that will play out in time, and that’s how it goes.

More specifically, let’s look at what this vintage of Golden State Warriors have taught us. What’s driving this remarkable return to grace? Let me count five ways.

Kerr’s genius and humanity

The Warriors head coach inherited a talented team from his predecessor Mark Jackson and made it better. A whole lot better. He put in that motion offense, sure. And he stressed defense, recognizing Green’s genius as a floor general. Beyond that, though, Kerr has utilized a humane management style and intellectual humility rarely seen in professional sports. Until Tuesday night’s justified outburst before Game 4 against Dallas, in which he railed against America’s impotence in fighting gun violence, I can’t recall another time he lost his temper.

He treats his players with respect, befitting a long-time pro who won multiple championships himself. He always has time for the media in a league that asks ridiculous amounts of time from its participants. And he still innovates the game, mixing and matching lineups and schemes with his all-star cast of assistants. The Warriors don’t return to the pinnacle without Kerr. He’s the best I’ve ever seen.

Curry’s conditioning

Just watching Curry play basketball makes you tired. The man runs circles around his opponents, fighting through screens, working the pick-and-roll and sprinting across the baseline to lose his defender and find open space for his deadline jumper. Kerr has referenced this a number of times this postseason.

“His conditioning level’s insane,” Kerr said the other day in Dallas. “I think he’s in better shape than everybody in the whole league. I can’t imagine anybody being doing what Steph does. The tracking has shown over the years, he runs more miles than anybody in the league. A lot of that is offense running off the ball. But a lot of it is because people put us in the pick-and-roll. And he’s showing and getting back and racing all over the floor. I think his defense now compared to seven, eight years ago is dramatically better. I think he’s stronger. I think he’s more able to take on every challenge, emotionally and mentally, to keep us ready for everything.”

So, yeah. Curry is better and buffer than ever. For what it’s worth, Andrew Wiggins is also excelling late in the postseason due to exceptional conditioning. Hats off to both players, and the Warriors’ training staff.

Bob Myers deserves major credit

The Warriors GM has taken some lumps over the past two years. Some of his draft picks haven’t worked out. People wondered if he’d lost his magic touch, the one that woo’d Iguodala all those years ago. The one that pulled off a miracle deal to bring in Durant. Who was this Jordan Poole guy he picked? And James Wiseman? Would he ever work out?

Well, turns out Trader Bob has still got it. Watching the fourth quarter of Game 4, you could see the Warriors’ future. Players like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody almost ran the Warriors back into the game. It gave any Golden State fan hope for the future. And that Poole thing worked out just fine. We’ll see about Wiseman.

I asked Kerr the other day about his working relationship with Myers, with whom I know he’s close. Kerr pretty much gushed.

“We have a great friendship. So it goes way beyond just who he picks, who he signs and all that stuff,” said Kerr. “He’s really good at that stuff. The Wiggins trade is the key to all of this. that move was a key move that Bob in the front office made to get us back to having a playoff-ready roster.”

Which bring me to …

The kids are alright

I don’t know where Golden State finds these guys. But this year’s roster includes two 19-year-old rookies, Kuminga and Moody. Now, I have a 21-year-old son, and I’m proud of him. He’s mature beyond his years. But these two young men have taken on an incredible responsibility at a very young age, and they’ve stepped up.

They’re different personalities, for sure. Moody is a natural hard worker, more mature. Kuminga apparently had to develop the work ethic needed, having depended on his other-worldly athleticism coming up. At least that’s the way Green described it to the media in a candid interview last month. Now, they’ve kind of converged on the game’s biggest stage, contributing quality minutes on a team whose bench has been depleted. Whether that continues remains to be seen. But these two fellas have now seen what it takes to win the big ones. The intensity. The desire. The preparation. They’ve learned from legends, who are paying it forward in the best way possible.

“I think, organizationally, we should feel pretty good about how things have panned out,” said Kerr. “Whether we can go on and win five more games or not, who knows? But we’ve been able to get this far and compete at a really high level and prove that we belong in the conversation. And at the same time, kind of raise our young, you know? With a really good mentoring system in place. Andre Iguodala has been amazing this year, teaching the young guys they’ve all gotten a taste of what it feels like at the highest level. And it’s a huge experience for them. So I think, organizationally, we’re in a really good spot, but it doesn’t guarantee anything, either. It’s nice to know we’ve got some young guys who are talented who can absorb all this and, hopefully, you know, keep us in contention in the future, as well.”

Everybody loves a fairy tale

Many wrote of the Warriors while they wandered the NBA wilds the past two seasons, pointing to their age and mileage as intractable hurdles. The dynasty was over, we heard, from many. I was one of them.

Well, I was wrong. And so was everyone else. The core Warriors — and that goes beyond the Big Three to include the coaches and trainers and front office folks — are a rock-solid organization built from the top down by owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber. I’ve witnessed the entire ride from up close. It’s been fascinating to watch this group use Silicon Valley smarts and Hollywood moxie to build a juggernaut. Perhaps they’re still “light years ahead” of the rest of the NBA. We’ll see. Bottom line: Everyone likes a good fairy tale. And the Warriors just might write a Caldecott winner this season.

“It’s great,” said Kerr. “We’ve been through a lot for the last couple of years. So wonderful to be back in this position independently, almost sweeter. Every season is unique. And what makes it unique as a coach is that, generally speaking, each team has different players, you have your core group that stayed the same. Then there’s always wonderful individual stories within each season. And so it’s fun to see a new group this year, succeeding and on this journey together. You know, the core guys are thrilled to be back. The new guys are thrilled just to be here. And that’s fun to see.”

Five more wins, and it’ll be really fun.

The Arena, a column from The Examiner's Al Saracevic, explores San Francisco's playing field, from politics and technology to sports and culture.