Deion Sanders famously said: “Look good, feel good, play good.”

The San Francisco Giants clearly feel good when they put on their creamsicle-colored uniforms — officially called City Connect — even if the uniforms aren’t wildly popular among the fan base.

Every social media post announcing that the team will wear the jerseys draws a deluge of negative comments, but whenever the team puts them on, they win. Such as Tuesday’s improbable 13-12 victory over the New York Mets. The Giants squandered an 8-2 lead before tying the game on Joc Pederson’s third homer of the night, a Splash Hit that fittingly traveled 415 feet.

They then allowed the go-ahead run on a triple and sac fly in the top of the ninth but won after a two-out rally in the bottom half, with Mike Yastrzemski walking and Darin Ruf singling before Pederson tied the game with his eighth RBI of the night on a single to center. Brandon Crawford’s single to left scored Ruf to win the game, snapping a five-game losing streak and improving their record to 12-2 in the orange-accented uniforms since their unveiling in July 2021.

“We know that when we wear those, we’re gonna win,” Crawford joked, before adding, “I know it’s been written about a little bit, but it’s a jersey. We aren’t trying to play better in it or anything.”

The uniforms feature an orange-to-white gradient on the numbers and lettering to emulate San Francisco’s fog, but are often derided by fans as creamsicles. They’re part of a series of uniforms that Nike has been rolling out over the past two seasons to mixed results. The Arizona Diamondbacks’ sand-colored Serpientes uniforms, Chicago White Sox Southside getup and Washington Nationals’ cherry blossom-inspired sets have been wildly popular, while others, like the Chicago Cubs’ all-blue Wrigleyville uniforms, have been so poorly received that the team seldom wears them.

The Giants’ set, with an orange hue akin to that of the Golden Gate Bridge, wasn’t embraced by the fans initially, but has been spotted more around Oracle Park, especially on Tuesdays, when the team wears them.

In 2022, the Giants are 4-1 in the uniforms despite playing .500 ball in all other outfits. The only defeat in the set so far this season came on April 29 against the Washington Nationals when the alternate look made a rare Friday appearance as the team’s traditional Orange Friday set had yet to arrive.

The team’s first six appearances in the City Connect gear in 2021 were all wins as well. They were worn for an entire weekend series against the Nationals, a sweep of an injury-riddled squad, and appeared again on July 27 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when Cody Bellinger’s throwing error allowed Buster Posey to score the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning. The next City Connect two wins were also by one run.

Perhaps the stigma around the uniforms is completely different if a couple of those 2021 games had ended differently. Maybe Bellinger hit a homer instead of airmailing a throw into the seats. The series against the Nationals might not have gone so well had Kyle Schwarber been healthy or if Max Scherzer’s spot came up in Washington’s rotation.

A lot of things had to go right for the 2021 Giants to win 107 games and the NL West title, and while many of those things haven’t carried over to 2022 thus far, the City Connect magic has. It may just be a placebo effect, but the idea of playing well in a certain uniform is nothing new.

When the Colorado Rockies won 13 of their final 14 games to close the 2007 season, putting them in position to win a memorable one-game playoff and advance all the way to the World Series before the magic finally ran out, they did it almost exclusively in their black jerseys.

The momentum grew so much that it clearly got into the heads of their opponents, as the Diamondbacks wore their own black jerseys in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series to ensure the Rockies couldn’t wear theirs (MLB rules state that teams must wear different-colored jerseys, and the home team has the first choice).

The 2007 DBacks’ efforts to create some jersey magic of their own failed, as the Rockies went on to sweep the series. While Arizona tried to mix up the uniforms to create a mental advantage, opponents who come to San Francisco on Tuesday nights won’t have that option. Until Nike comes up with a new wave of alternate uniforms in an effort to boost merchandise sales, the City Connect jerseys are here to stay. And while Giants fans may not love how they look, they certainly can’t argue with the on-field results.