San Francisco defense silences Cleveland on Monday Night

San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (22) breaks away from the Cleveland Browns defense on the first play of the game to score a touchdown at Levi’s Stadium on October 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — With 10 yards to go before the end zone, Matt Breida turned to Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall with an outstretched right hand and waved. Randall was a good seven yards behind him.

Breida’s taunt came at the end of an 83-yard first-quarter touchdown run that sparked a 31-3 San Francisco 49ers win on Monday Night Football — their record 49th victory on the primetime showcase — but a freewheeling and wide-open offense was only part of the show.

San Francisco’s defense terrorized Baker Mayfield, contained Nick Chubb and silenced Odell Beckham Jr., holding the Browns to just 222 yards of total offense, forcing four turnovers and sacking Baker Mayfield four times. After going 3-0 against largely-cellar-dwellers, the 49ers moved to 4-0 for the first time since 1990 with a decisive win against a Browns team that was picked by many to be a conference title game contender.

Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa, the No. 2 overall draft pick who had only played about 56% of snaps due to a balky right ankle, said on Saturday that he wanted to make a good impression on the national stage. He also resented the 49ers being called a “fake undefeated team.” Coming into Monday, San Francisco’s previous three opponents had gone just 3-12.

Cleveland — despite some stinkers already this season — looked to have rounded into form in last week’s 40-25 win over the Ravens, and were considered by many to be a 10- or 11-win division winner.

With a healthy Bosa and Dee Ford (who’s battled leg issues all season), the 49ers defensive front — which already ranked first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (0), big plays allowed (12), passing first-downs allowed (26), interceptions, yards per game and defensive passer rating — teed off on Mayfield, who completed just eight of 22 passes for a career-low 100 yards

Bosa became the only 49ers player in the last 25 years with 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in a single game. It was pressure from the Bosa that forced Mayfield to throw right to a leaping Richard Sherman on his second drive of the day for his first of two interceptions.

Bosa had four of his five QB hits, a sack and a fumble recovery in the first half alone, and pantomimed planting a flag as he tripped up Mayfield with four seconds to go before the break, having forced him into intentional grounding. Two years ago, Mayfield had planted an Oklahoma flag on the field at Bosa’s Ohio State.

Two drives after Breida’s waving score to open the game — when he hit 22.3 mph, the fastest any NFL ball carrier has gone in three years — San Francisco went to him again for a five-yard wheel that gave him two touchdowns on his first three touches of the evening.

With his defense giving the offense plenty of freedom, head coach Kyle Shanahan opened up the playbook, with reverses and end-arounds and multiple play calls for do-everything fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who got a carry and a catch while laying big blocks in the run game. Blocks were complicated and precise, and Jimmy Garoppolo’s reads were quick and decisive. The 49ers averaged 8.3 yards per play in the first half, while Cleveland’s first five drives ended in a punt, a pick, a punt, a fumble and a field goal, before the Browns finally started driving late in the second quarter.

The 49ers needed no fewer than three touchdown-saving tackles from Jimmie Ward to keep the Browns out of the end zone, when Mayfield, at the six-yard line, delivered his third turnover of the day. A a low pass to just-activated Antonio Calloway at the goal line was batted back up into the air twice, and K’Waun Williams was there to snag it for a 49-yard return.

San Francisco converted, scoring on a 19-yard run by Tevin Coleman, active for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 1.

Tight end George Kittle — who had a carry out of the backfield in the first quarter — reeled in a 22-yard touchdown to lead off the second half. In the south end zone, he stood over the S in “49ers” and took a swing with an imaginary baseball bat. Juszczyk put a flattened hand tup to his eyes to watch Kittle’s phantom drive soar as the 49ers went up 28-3. The crowd at Levi’s Stadium — for the first time in its controversial (and largely quiet) existence — truly roared.

With seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, Marcell Harris stripped the dynamic Beckham Jr. on a punt return, and Raheem Mostert recovered. Harris spun away from the play with his arms outstretched, and once again, the crowd responded.

Despite some warts — the highest-paid kicker in the league, Robbie Gould, missed three field goals, having one blocked, and Juszczyk had to be carted off with a leg injury late in the third quarter — it was the most comprehensive win San Francisco has had under Shanahan. And it came on Monday Night.