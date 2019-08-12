San Francisco 49ers sign tackle Sam Young

The San Francisco 49ers have announced they have signed offensive tackle Sam Young to a one-year deal, and have placed tackle Shon Coleman on the injured reserve.

Young will ostensibly take Coleman’s place as San Francisco’s swing tackle, backing up both Mike McGlinchey and Joe Staley. Coleman went down with a right ankle injury on the fourth snap of the 49ers’ preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, and underwent surgery on Sunday.

The 6-foot-8, 302-pound Young was originally drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year NFL career, he has appeared in 88 games (21 starts) with Dallas (2010), the Buffalo Bills (2011-13), the Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15) and the Miami Dolphins (2016-18). In 2018, he appeared in 12 games (one start) with Miami.

A 32-year-old native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Young attended Notre Dame (2006-09) where he started all 50 games in which he appeared.

Coleman was originally acquired by the 49ers in a trade with the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 31, 2018. He was inactive for each of the team’s 16 games last season. He appeared in 32 games (25 starts) in five years (2011-15) at Auburn.