San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch discusses free agent signings and trades on March 13, 2019, next to newly-acquired linebacker Kwon Alexander at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ryan Gorcey / S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers sign tackle Sam Young

Shon Coleman placed on injured reserve as San Francisco inks former Notre Dame tackle

The San Francisco 49ers have announced they have signed offensive tackle Sam Young to a one-year deal, and have placed tackle Shon Coleman on the injured reserve.

Young will ostensibly take Coleman’s place as San Francisco’s swing tackle, backing up both Mike McGlinchey and Joe Staley. Coleman went down with a right ankle injury on the fourth snap of the 49ers’ preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, and underwent surgery on Sunday.

The 6-foot-8, 302-pound Young was originally drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. Throughout his nine-year NFL career, he has appeared in 88 games (21 starts) with Dallas (2010), the Buffalo Bills (2011-13), the Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15) and the Miami Dolphins (2016-18). In 2018, he appeared in 12 games (one start) with Miami.

A 32-year-old native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Young attended Notre Dame (2006-09) where he started all 50 games in which he appeared.

Coleman was originally acquired by the 49ers in a trade with the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 31, 2018. He was inactive for each of the team’s 16 games last season. He appeared in 32 games (25 starts) in five years (2011-15) at Auburn.

Previous story
SF Preps Notebook: Jalen Camp to transfer from Riordan

Just Posted

New Central Subway director shares his strategy to speed up project

San Francisco’s new director in charge of the Central Subway, Nadeem Tahir,… Continue reading

Department of Police Accountability to take over misconduct investigations for sheriff

San Francisco’s Department of Police Accountability will now be tasked with investigating… Continue reading

US to toughen pathway to citizenship for immigrants using benefits

The White House is tightening rules in order to limit the pathway… Continue reading

Lyft driver who allegedly raped intoxicated passenger arrested

San Bruno police arrested a 46-year-old male Lyft driver on suspicion of… Continue reading

Outside Lands 2019 Day 3: Paul Simon, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves, Anderson .Paak, Toro y Moi

Judah & the Lion, PJ Morton, Cherry Glazerr, Sheck Wes, Leven Kali round out 12th fest

Most Read